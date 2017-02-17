IPL 2017: All Indian support staff for Kings XI Punjab

Mithun Manhas, J. Arun Kumar, Amit Tyagi and Manoj Kumar join Virender Sehwag as part of the support staff.

by Press Release News 17 Feb 2017, 16:07 IST

Sehwag will have an entire Indian support staff to help him mentor the team

Kings XI Punjab today announced their new support staff team for the upcoming IPL season 10. The all-Indian team includes Mithun Manhas as Assistant Coach and J Arun Kumar as Batting Coach for the series.

They will be joined by Amit Tyagi who will be the new Physiotherapist and Manoj Kumar has come on board as the team’s Yoga Instructor. While R Sridhar will continue as Fielding Coach along with Nishant Thakur, who takes care of strength and conditioning, and Naresh Kumar who is the team masseur, the support staff will be working in tandem with Virender Sehwag to mentor the team for the tournament.

Virender Sehwag, Director - Cricket Operations and Brand Ambassador, Kings XI Punjab, said, “I am delighted to welcome Mithun, J Arun, Amit and Manoj onboard. I truly believe they will add value and strength to the squad. We are looking forward to working with each other and having a great tournament ahead.”

Commenting on the announcement, Promoters, Kings XI Punjab said, “We would like to welcome the team's new coaches to the Kings XI Punjab family and are confident that our new support staff will help the boys play a better brand of cricket altogether. All of them are seasoned professionals and will enable the team to do their best this season."

Mithun Manhas is a first-class all-rounder who has played for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy and was previously associated with the Chennai Super Kings, Pune Warriors and Delhi Daredevils. J Arun Kumar has coached Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy and has also played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.