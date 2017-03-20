IPL 2017: JP Duminy withdraws from tournament due to personal reasons

Duminy led Delhi Daredevils in the 2015 edition and had been a regular with the Delhi Daredevils squad since 2014.

by Press Release News 20 Mar 2017, 18:50 IST

Duminy was disappointed to miss out on the forthcoming edition

Delhi Daredevils on Monday revealed that all-rounder Jean-Paul Duminy has withdrawn from the IPL 2017.

Delhi Daredevils Chief Executive Hemant Dua confirmed that the South African star will be unavailable for the tournament owing to personal reasons.

“We respect JP's decision. We are naturally very disappointed to not have JP in our midst this year, but as a franchise we clearly understand his position. At this stage we can only confirm that we will look for a replacement at an appropriate time,” said Mr Dua.

IPL 2017 Schedule: Full Time Table with venue ground details, PDF Download

On his part Duminy was disappointed to miss out on the forthcoming edition. “It has been a very difficult decision for me to make, but it was for purely personal reasons. I’m grateful for the support and understanding from the franchise.

“It has been an absolute privilege to have played for and led a talented mix of players. I certainly hope to play a part for the franchise in the near future.”

Duminy led Delhi Daredevils in the 2015 edition and had been a regular with the Delhi Daredevils squad since 2014.

Also Read: Delhi elections force changes in IPL 2017 schedule