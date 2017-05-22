IPL 2017: List of award winners and their prize money

Mumbai Indians became the first team to win three IPL trophies

Mumbai Indians won their third IPL title (Image courtesy: Mumbai Indians)

The 2017 IPL came to an end with Mumbai Indians beating Rising Pune Supergiant by 1 run in the finals at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad. With this win, Mumbai Indians became the first team to win three IPL trophies and skipper Rohit Sharma created history by becoming the first player to win four IPL titles and the first captain to win three IPLs.

Choosing to bat first, Mumbai managed to score just 129/8 in their 20 overs on a wicket that was very slow and will slow down further as the game progresses. Pune began their chase well but the Mumbai bowlers bowled brilliantly to choke the run-flow in the middle overs and took the game all the way to the wire.

With 11 needed off the last over, Manoj Tiwary scored a boundary off the first ball bowled by Mitchell Johnson and holed out off the next ball. With skipper Steve Smith in the middle, Pune still looked the favourites to win the title, but, the Aussie threw his wicket away for a 50-ball 51. Dan Christian and Washington Sundar couldn’t do much as they fell short by one run.

Let us take a look at the awards that were presented at the presentation ceremony.

Match awards:

VIVO Perfect Catch of the Match (Rs 1 lakh)- Jaydev Unadkat (Rising Pune Supergiant).

YES Bank Maximum Sixes (Rs 1 lakh and a trophy)- Krunal Pandya (Mumbai Indians).

FBB Stylish Player of the Day (Rs 1 lakh and a trophy)- Shardul Thakur (Rising Pune Supergiants).

Man of the Match (Rs 1 lakh and a trophy)- Krunal Pandya (Mumbai Indians).

Season awards:

VIVO Perfect Catch of the Season (Rs 10 lakh, a trophy and a VIVO phone)- Suresh Raina (Gujarat Lions). Basil Thampi received the award on his behalf.Thampi received the award on his behalf.

YES Bank Maximum Season Award (Rs 10 lakh and trophy)- Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab). Mitchell Johnson received the award on his behalf.

Vodafone Superfast Fifty Award (Rs 10 lakh and a trophy)- Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders). Lendl Simmons received the award on his behalf.

Vitara Brezza Glam Shot of the Season (Rs 1 lakh, a car and a trophy)- Yuvraj Singh (Sunrisers Hyderabad). Mohammad Siraj received the award on his behalf.

FBB Stylish Player of the Season (Rs 1 lakh and a trophy) – Gautam Gambhir (Kolkata Knight Riders). Nitish Rana received the award on his behalf.

Orange Cap (Rs 10 lakh and a trophy)- David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad). Mohammad Siraj received the award on his behalf.

Purple Cap (Rs 10 lakh and a trophy)- Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad). Mohammad Siraj received the award on his behalf.

Fair Play Award (Trophy to the team)- Gujarat Lions. Basil Thampi received the award on behalf of the team.

Emerging Player Award (Rs 10 lakh)- Basil Thampi (Gujarat Lions).

Most Valuable Player (Rs 10 lakh and a trophy)- Ben Stokes (Rising Pune Supergiant). Stephen Fleming received the award on his behalf.

IPL 2017 winner (Rs 15 crore and the winners’ trophy)- Mumbai Indians. All the players, support staff of the team will receive watches.

IPL 2017 runner-up (Rs 10 crore and a trophy)- Rising Pune Supergiant. All the players, support staff of the team will receive mementoes.