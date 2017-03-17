IPL 2017: Reports: Helmet Cam to be introduced for cricketers

The helmet cam was introduced in the Big Bash League in 2012.

The helmet cam has been used in the BBL

What’s the story?

According to reports, the Indian Premier League 2017 will see cricketers wear a camera on their helmet while batting in an attempt to change the way viewers watch the action on the field.

With this piece of technology, fans who are witnessing all the action on the field on their television sets will be able to get as close to the action as possible as they would be able to track the ball released by the bowler.

In case you didn’t know...

The Big Bash League had introduced this piece of technology back in 2012 and it has been a big hit among fans ever since. Australia’s Shane Watson was the first batsman to wear the camera on his helmet in December 2012 against the Hobart Hurricanes.

In addition to the camera helmets, the BBL also had also introduced other innovative features like cameras on the umpires’ caps and allowing the commentators to talk to the players while the match is on.

2014 saw the umpires in the IPL have cameras on their caps as well and it was received well by fans all around the world.

Details:

The camera will not disrupt the vision of the batsman or cause any discomfort to them as the entire weight of the camera and the battery pack combined would be less than 100g and would be evenly distributed from front to back.

Moreover, The IPL teams have been requested to provide the BCCI with details of the helmets so that fabric shrouds can be produced in each IPL team’s colour.

Video:

Here is a video of Adam Gilchrist facing Shaun Tait’s bowling:

Sportskeeda’s take

One of the main reasons for the immense success of the Big Bash League has been its innovative viewership experience and with the way all the new technology has been utilised. After the introduction of the Umpire Cams and the Spider Cam in the IPL, the Helmet Cams would be a refreshing change in the tournament and would also help about in increasing the viewership of the IPL, something which has seen a downward trend over the past couple of years.