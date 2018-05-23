Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    IPL 2018: 3 close encounters where CSK emerged victorious

    CSK have proved time and again in this tournament that "it's not over till it's over".

    Aman Tongia
    CONTRIBUTOR
    Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2018, 19:47 IST
    665

    <p>

    The Chennai Super Kings returning to the IPL after two long years created a lot of buzz in the IPL community. CSK were one of the most decorated teams in the IPL before they were discontinued for two years.

    It was soon auction time for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League. The Chennai-based franchise had a rather strange auction as they went on to pick players on the “wrong side of 30s”. As it turned out, they only had one capped Indian pace bowler.

    Despite all that, MS Dhoni led his team wonderfully as CSK emerged as one of the top teams of the competition. The “older” players showed the value of experience and silenced all their critics.

    They didn’t have it easy though as they faced some stiff competition from their opponents. But, as all champion sides do, CSK fought the odds to win the extremely close encounters. The slide looks at three close encounters where the Super Kings had the last laugh.

    #3 MI vs CSK, Match 1

    Enter captio

    The stage was set for the grand first match of IPL 2018. The reigning champions MI were all set to take on the returning CSK. Though the match was being hosted at the Wankhede, there was enough yellow in the crowd, for one to confuse it for the Chepauk.

    As most sides do in Mumbai, CSK won the toss and elected to bowl first. Handy knocks from Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Krunal Pandya took MI to 165. Watson picked up 2 for 29 in his quota of 4 overs. Bravo and Chahar too bowled well, giving away just 39 runs in the 7 overs between them.

    The CSK innings never got going and the scorecard read 118-8 after 16.3 overs. Mayank Markande had spun a web around Super Kings’ batting unit with his variations. A win seemed inevitable for the home side but, there was a surprise in store.

    DJ Bravo smashed 20 runs in both the 18th and 19th over of the innings but was undone by a shortish Bumrah delivery. He walked back to the dugout after scoring 68 off just 30 deliveries. Kedar Jadhav, who was taken off the field after getting badly injured, returned to the crease with 7 needed off 6.

    Mustafizur Rahaman bowled three dot deliveries in a row as pressure built on Chennai. As Jadhav would later reveal, Fizz got too predictable with his length and the Pune batsman scooped the fourth delivery over short fine leg for six. With just one needed, Kedar Jadhav punched the next ball through covers to seal it for CSK.

    The winning team burst into celebrations. MS Dhoni, as one would expect him to be, remained expressionless and the CSK fans were a sight to watch as they rejoiced. All in all, it was a great start to the IPL and a clear message was sent out- “CSK have arrived”.

    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Dwayne Bravo
    Page 1 of 3 Next
    3 reasons why CSK might win IPL 2018
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, DD vs CSK: 3 Chennai players who performed...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, DD vs CSK: 5 talking points
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 3 important players for CSK in qualifier 1...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, DD vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) probable...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, CSK vs KKR: Hits and Misses
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, DD vs CSK: 5 players to look forward to 
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH: 5 players battles to look forward...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL Fantasy 2018, DD vs CSK: 3 tips to help you earn big...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018 Playoffs, CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 52 | Fri, 18 May
    DD 162/5 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 128/6 (20.0 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 34 runs
    DD VS CSK live score
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Yesterday
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 161/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 13 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018