Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

IPL 2018: 3 former players that Mumbai Indians must have regretted releasing

Three players who were part of the Mumbai Indians team in the 2017 season whom the team must have regretted releasing.

Vipul Gupta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 12:55 IST
1.98K

Mumbai Indians had another thrilling season where they kept their finger crossed until the very last match of the season. Like every other year, Mumbai Indians failed to win in the initial half of the tournament but shifted their gears to recover in the 2nd half.

From lying at the bottom of the table, they steadily rose to the 4th position on the points table in the closing days of the league stage. They were well in the tournament until the very last match where they were beaten by Delhi Daredevils and were knocked out.

Here are the three players who were part of the Mumbai Indians team in the 2017 season whom the team must have regretted letting go off after seeing their performance this year:

#3 Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana, the Delhi batsman impressed everyone with his remarkable performance for the Mumbai Indians in the 2017 season. He played several match-winning knocks for the team in the initial half of the season and played a crucial role in Mumbai Indians reaching the final of the tournament.

In the 2017 season, he scored 333 runs in 13 matches at an average of 30.27 and a strike rate of 126.13. He was not retained by the franchise due to retention constraints and was thus part of the auction pool.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought him at a price of Rs. 3.4 crore after an engaging round of bidding with Mumbai Indians, his previous team.

In the just concluded season, Rana was a vital member of the Knight Riders team. In the first 5 matches of the season, he scored 162 runs at an average of 40.50 and a strike rate of 138.46 and thus played a big role in his team winning the initial matches.

Overall, he scored 304 runs in 15 matches at an average of 23.38 and a strike rate of 131.03. He was handy at times with the ball and took 4 wickets in the 37 balls that he bowled in the season.

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Jos Buttler Ambati Rayudu
Page 1 of 3 Next
IPL 2018: 3 former players that Kolkata Knight Riders...
RELATED STORY
IPL: 5 prolific players who have represented both Mumbai...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Indian team hopefuls who have impressed so far...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 Players Mumbai Indians should pursue for the...
RELATED STORY
IPL: 10 players who have won the IPL on three occasions
RELATED STORY
3 unsold bowlers who could have changed Mumbai Indians'...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 6 players Mumbai Indians will regret letting go of
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 : 4 players who are performing well after being...
RELATED STORY
10 Players Mumbai Indians regret letting go
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 reasons why Mumbai Indians could not make it...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Indian Premier League, 2018
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Yesterday
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Indian Premier League, 2018
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018