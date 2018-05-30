IPL 2018: 4 records of the season

A look at the few mind-boggling records that were created during the course of the tournament

KL Rahul

IPL 2018 has come to a roaring end with Chennai Super Kings, riding on the back of Shane Watson's blitzkrieg, and the MS Dhoni-led team were crowned champions for the third time. The eleventh edition of the tournament gave fans a lot to cherish and remember, much more than that was expected.

While the biggies of the game mesmerised the crowds with their astounding knocks, numerous youngsters came to the limelight with their blistering performances. Amidst these glamorous knocks and notable performances, there have been quite a few mind-boggling records that got framed during the course of the tournament.

Here are the four of the many records that were that were made during the tournament most of which the fans didn't take much notice off:

#4 Most Runs Conceded in an over in IPL history (70) - Basil Thampi

Basil Thampi

Basil Thampi was smashed for 70 runs in his quota of 4 overs during the Sunrisers Hyderabad's second face-off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chinnaswamy. The match was of utmost importance as the Royal Challengers needed to win the remainder of their matches, it being one of them, to give themselves a chance for a spot at the playoffs.

The match was indeed a treat for the fans. The batsmen had the match to their name at the expense of the bowlers, Thampi being their main victim. The record was earlier held by Ishant Sharma, who was hit for 66 runs in 4 overs.

#3 Most Runs Conceded by a bowler in an IPL Season (547) - Siddharth Kaul

Siddarth Kaul

The holder of this record is again a member of the Orange Army and is none other than Punjab right-arm medium pacer, Siddarth Kaul. Although the pacer had an excellent season, taking 21 wickets from the 17 matches that he played, he conceded 547 runs, which is the most runs conceded by any bowler in a single IPL season.

The bowler bowled 66 overs in the tournament at an economy of 8.28. Kaul was outstanding with the ball for the Sunrisers, especially in the death overs, where his slower balls found it tough for batsmen to clear the outfield, more often finding the fielders.

Hyderabad will be looking for the same kind of performance from him in their next season and so will be the fans.