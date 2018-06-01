IPL 2018: 5 Expensive Players who justified their price tag

These players repaid the faith shown in them by their team's owners

Shubham Kulkarni 01 Jun 2018

Sanju Samson did enough to justify his price tag

Over the years in the IPL the players are brought by teams in the auction process. In this process, due to the auction dynamics, some players tend to get more money than even they expected. Every year when the IPL is over people start talking about the expensive players who were not worth the money they got in the auction. But there are a lot of players who justify their price tag every year. Ben Stokes, for example, got Rs. 14.5 Crore in the 2017 Auction. But wasn’t he worth that much money? He was more than worthy as he did everything possible for RPS and got them to the finals and even won the MVP award.

The key for the players, especially the youngsters with a high price tag is that they should play their natural game irrespective of the money they are going to get. It’s not their fault that they are getting so much money. They didn’t ask for it, so they should just forget about it while playing.

So let’s have a look at players, like Ben Stokes in 2017, who justified their price tag this year.

5. Sanju Samson (RR)

A huge price tag can sometimes be a burden for the player and if he is a youngster it can trouble you even more. But that was not the case with the young Sanju Samson who was brought by RR for Rs. 8 Crore in this year’s auction.

Sanju Samson started this year’s IPL with a bang and even got the orange cap for the first few games. His innings of 92* off just 45 balls against RCB was absolutely sensational. He hit 10 sixes in that innings which is a huge number for an Indian youngster in one inning. Even though he tailed towards the end of the IPL he scored a crucial 50 against KKR in the Eliminator but unfortunately couldn’t win the game for his team. He scored 441 runs in 15 innings for RR and was definitely worth the price in this IPL and so he is slotted in at No.5 on this list.