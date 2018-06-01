Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
IPL 2018: 5 lessons that SRH taught us

Lessons that challenged the popular perception

Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2018, 14:07 IST
1.84K

SRH made their way to the finals this season

After one and a half months of exciting cricket, the Indian Premier League finally came to an end on Sunday (May 27, 2018). While some players and teams performed way better than expectations, others would be looking to enter the tournament with a bang next year and make the most of this wonderful platform.

Prior to the beginning of the cricketing action in April, when experts and former cricketers were busy picking up their top 4 teams based purely on the squad on paper- one team was present in almost all the lists- the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Although other teams, that were backed by many experts, like Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore had a disappointing season, SRH went on to make their way into the finals and it was the team to beat for a major part in the tournament.

The way SRH went about their campaign was special. Hyderabad was by no means a perfect side and had their share of limitations as a team but SRH did not let those imperfections become insurmountable hurdles for themselves and always found a way to win.

Here is a look at 5 lessons that SRH's campaign taught us.

#1 Team is bigger than individuals

Bhuvi did not perform as well this year

SRH is one team that is not at all flamboyant. It does not boast of players who want to be the center of all attention. Although it consists of the likes of Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Shakib Al Hasan, none of them wear an aura or have a crazy stardom like a Virat or an AB de Villiers. Yet there is something about SRH that stands out.

It goes on to show that the team SRH is way bigger than individual players who make up the team. As a unit, SRH standouts because they have specialists who might not appear as big T20 names but are excellent players even in this format.

SRH had a well-balanced side and knew their limitations pretty well. That is why in tough situations, SRH could still manage a comeback, backing their own strengths and having dedicated team players in the squad that helped their cause and brand of cricket.

SRH’s campaign showed us clearly that the team is bigger than the individuals and one might not have a jaw-dropping name in this format but could still make a good side.

