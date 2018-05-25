Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    IPL 2018: 5 Players who RCB should target for IPL 2019

    After yet another disappointing season, RCB should consider a new-look squad featuring these X-factor players.

    Masoom Alli
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 17:53 IST
    3.19K

    Image result for chris gayle
    Gayle should come back home next year

    This year's Indian Premier League was one which Virat Kohli would want to forget. The Royal Challengers Bangalore had been making their intent to win their maiden IPL trophy this year very clear and had wrung in the changes with their squad.

    They even let go of the hard-hitting Chris Gayle in a bid to add some more consistency to their batting order and improve their chances of winning the title. Kohli himself was very vocal about his disappointment at the side's performance during last year's tournament and made it clear that RCB were seeking to set things right this year.

    In the end, RCB would endure yet another miserable tournament this year. The side had been struggling to win their matches and it seemed as if though they would repeat their performance during last year's season. Whilst they did improve in some areas, the team is still very unbalanced and the correct changes need to be made in order for the franchise to become a consistent squad going forward.

    Kohli is not someone who likes to lose and he will definitely be looking to set things right during next year's IPL season. This article will look at five players who RCB should consider bringing into their squad to finally end their trophy drought.

    #1 Travis Head

    England v Australia- ICC Champions Trophy

    The first player on our list is Travis Head. The hard-hitting Australian has a lot of talent with both bat and ball and would make a useful addition to any team.

    His energetic and competitive approach make him a valuable player and his all-round abilities make him a game-changer in more ways than one. He is a useful player to have in the middle order and this is an area where RCB have been struggling during this year's tournament.

    Head was not picked up by any of the franchises during this year's IPL auction. This was something which came as quite a bit of a surprise to many fans especially since Head seems to have found his way into becoming a more regular feature for his national side. He does have the ability to accumulate runs in the middle period as well as explode towards the final overs and RCB would do well to have him in their plans.




    IPL 2018 Royal Challengers Bangalore Chris Gayle Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
    Page 1 of 5 Next
    5 players who might be dropped by RCB in IPL 2019
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 5 Players RCB must target to fill key voids in...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Top 5 performances by West Indies players in...
    RELATED STORY
    5 players that could have helped RCB qualify for playoffs
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, RR Vs RCB: 5 players to watch out for
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 5 players RCB should pursue next year to fill...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, KXIP vs RCB: 5 talking points
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, MI vs RCB: 5 players to watch out for
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Top 5 flops from unqualified teams
    RELATED STORY
    5 players who should retire from IPL
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 52 | Fri, 18 May
    DD 162/5 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 128/6 (20.0 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 34 runs
    DD VS CSK live score
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Yesterday
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 161/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 13 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018