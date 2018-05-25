IPL 2018: 5 Players who RCB should target for IPL 2019

After yet another disappointing season, RCB should consider a new-look squad featuring these X-factor players.

Gayle should come back home next year

This year's Indian Premier League was one which Virat Kohli would want to forget. The Royal Challengers Bangalore had been making their intent to win their maiden IPL trophy this year very clear and had wrung in the changes with their squad.

They even let go of the hard-hitting Chris Gayle in a bid to add some more consistency to their batting order and improve their chances of winning the title. Kohli himself was very vocal about his disappointment at the side's performance during last year's tournament and made it clear that RCB were seeking to set things right this year.

In the end, RCB would endure yet another miserable tournament this year. The side had been struggling to win their matches and it seemed as if though they would repeat their performance during last year's season. Whilst they did improve in some areas, the team is still very unbalanced and the correct changes need to be made in order for the franchise to become a consistent squad going forward.

Kohli is not someone who likes to lose and he will definitely be looking to set things right during next year's IPL season. This article will look at five players who RCB should consider bringing into their squad to finally end their trophy drought.

#1 Travis Head

The first player on our list is Travis Head. The hard-hitting Australian has a lot of talent with both bat and ball and would make a useful addition to any team.

His energetic and competitive approach make him a valuable player and his all-round abilities make him a game-changer in more ways than one. He is a useful player to have in the middle order and this is an area where RCB have been struggling during this year's tournament.

Head was not picked up by any of the franchises during this year's IPL auction. This was something which came as quite a bit of a surprise to many fans especially since Head seems to have found his way into becoming a more regular feature for his national side. He does have the ability to accumulate runs in the middle period as well as explode towards the final overs and RCB would do well to have him in their plans.