    IPL 2018: 5 players with the worst cost-to-performance ratio

    A look at 5 players who have stolen a living in this year's IPL after being paid enormous sums of money for not a lot of performance

    Shyam Kamal
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 01:38 IST
    4.85K

    A lot of money was spent during the auction, but not all of it wisely

    With only one match left in the IPL, teams will already be on the lookout for players that will help their cause in the next season. In addition to this, leagues around the world will also be using the IPL as a platform against which the players can be judged.

    This year's complete recycling of the teams saw some players bringing in big bids from teams - players you otherwise wouldn't associate with big money. By the end of the auction, it felt like a few cricketers had been overestimated and paid well above their means.

    Those fears have now been realised, and it is safe to say that a lot of them have played nowhere near their financial worth. Surprisingly, even a few of the players who were expected to perform have let down their sides big time.

    On that note, let us take a look at 5 players who came nowhere near to justifying their price tag during this edition of the IPL:

    #5 Aaron Finch

    Aaron Finch fit his team's middle order well - non-existent and mediocre

    With the absence of David Warner, Aaron Finch was the Australian opener expected to take the tournament by storm. Unfortunately, not even a slight breeze was felt.

    Having missed the first game because of his wedding, Finch walked into the KXIP middle order with a lot to offer. 10 innings later, Finch has disappeared into a cloud of mediocrity and frustration.

    Finch wasn't even that audacious a buy - a throwaway ₹6.2 crores was enough for the Kings XI to snatch his services and they will still feel like they have been ripped off. The middle order as a whole derailed during the course of the tournament, and Finch was the man with his hands on the emergency brake.

    Having scored a paltry 134 runs in the tournament, Finch is one of the most over-charging players - every one of his runs being worth around 4 lakhs and 62 thousand.

