    IPL 2018: 5 reasons why Sunrisers Hyderabad will beat Chennai Super Kings

    Here's why Kane Williamson's SRH can beat CSK in the finals

    Umaima Saeed
    FEATURED WRITER
    Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 15:47 IST
    74.70K

    <p>
    Kane Williamson may beat MS Dhoni in the finals

    Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 2 at the Eden Gardens on Friday, to meet the Chennai Super Kings in the finals of the tournament. IPL fans are aware of CSK’s record in the IPL and especially in the playoffs. They are capable of winning almost lost games, as was seen in the qualifier 1 against the same opponents, Sunrisers Hyderabad, last week.

    However, there is something about this team from the South, which can elude Chennai from their third IPL trophy.

    Here are 5 reasons why Kane Williamson can get the better off MS Dhoni.

    #5 Best bowling attack of IPL


    <p>
    Rashid Khan has been the trump card for SRH this season

    Undoubtedly, the Hyderabad team has the best bowling attack of this year’s IPL. Rashid Khan, as aforementioned already, has been simply brilliant. He has foxed the best in the business with his unplayable deliveries.

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been brilliant as always in the death overs, while Siddharth Kaul has also evolved as a crucial bowler for the team. Khan and Kaul both have 21 wickets each this season and that proves how crucial they are to Hyderabad’s quest for their second IPL trophy.

    Khan, memorably, had clean-bowled MS Dhoni in the qualifier 1.

