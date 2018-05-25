IPL 2018: 5 star performers this year who were once a part of Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians would have loved to have them this year

Mumbai Indians are the most successful side in the history of IPL, winning the title on three occasions. Though Chennai and Kolkata have a chance of equalling that record this year, one cannot deny the fact that Mumbai Indians are amongst the most popular franchises in IPL.

Mumbai had a lot of expectations to meet this year as they were entering the competition as the defending champions but the team hasn't made a good job of defending the title and have faltered in the league stage itself.

Mumbai Indians have always been a side which has attracted the best talents from the country and therefore have had some great players sitting on the bench. There are a number of IPL legends who sat on the Mumbai bench due to lack of opportunities and were ultimately bought by some other side.

This year while Mumbai Indians have struggled on the field, a number of their former players have performed brilliantly for their new teams and Mumbai might be regretting letting these players go.

Dinesh Karthik is one of the most traveled cricketers in the history of IPL. He has been a part of 6 IPL teams and was with the Mumbai Indians side in 2012 and 2013. He had a great time with the Mumbai side as he performed pretty well for the team.

Dinesh Karthik is now the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders and this additional responsibility has made him perform even better. He has been the player who has single-handedly taken the Kolkata side to the playoffs.

Dinesh has scored 490 runs in 15 matches at a phenomenal average of 54 and an impressive strike rate of 148. He has scored the highest number of runs that a number 5 batsman has ever scored in the history of the competition.

Mumbai Indians have struggled with their middle order and if they had retained this man the things would have been totally different for the Mumbai side.