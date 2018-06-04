Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
IPL 2018 : An XI of only All-rounders

4 of these players are from Chennai Super Kings.

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 10:51 IST
15.53K

All-rounders were key to CSK's title victory

All-rounders are a commodity that has always been in demand in cricket, especially T20 cricket. All-rounders are vital for any team and teams in IPL try to stack up their squads with a lot of all-rounders. What makes all-rounders indispensable in T20 cricket is the fact that they provide their team management the extra cushion of playing an extra bowler or batsman in the playing XI.

Also, if an all-rounder gets injured, the teams are forced to make two changes as they lose a player who can do both batting as well as bowling. All these points make all-rounders invaluable for a cricket team. Some of the best all-rounders in the world play for different franchises in the IPL and show their mettle.

This year too, all-rounders played a crucial role in their respective team's campaigns. We will try to build an XI that consists of only all-rounders, the best all-rounders of IPL 2018. This surely will be a team to beat.

#1 Shane Watson

Watson struck two centuries in IPL 2018.

Batting: Runs - 555, Avg - 39.64, Strike-rate - 154.59 

Bowling: Wickets - 6, Economy - 8.96

Shane Watson showed his class with the bat this year. After having a couple of disappointing seasons with RCB, Watson looked at home playing for Chennai Super Kings.

He hit a couple of centuries this season and he saved his best for the finals, as he struck an unbeaten 117, taking CSK to their 3rd IPL title. He was effective with the ball too, but Dhoni did not use him much in the latter half of the tournament. 

#2 Sunil Narine

Sunil
Sunil Narine decimated bowling attacks in IPL 2018

Batting: Runs - 357, Avg - 22.31, Strike-rate - 189.89 

Bowling: Wickets - 17, Economy - 7.65

Sunil Narine has always been amongst the top bowlers to watch out for in the IPL but he amazed everyone with the bat too this season. Kolkata Knight Riders used him as an opener excessively and he delivered by giving them quick starts.

He was brilliant with the ball as always. Narine was named the Most Valuable Player of IPL 2018 at the end of the tournament. 

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians MS Dhoni Hardik Pandya
