IPL 2018: Best under-25 players

Here's a look at some of the best under-25 players in this season of the Indian Premier Leage

The thing that excites me the most about the IPL is the number of young players that turn up. Every year we are left in awe of what these youngsters can do. Whether it’s taking wickets or scoring runs, these youngsters have become a household name overnight.

Some of these young players have been put in pressure situations and they have delivered for their franchise. They showed discipline and a lot of promise even at such a young age. These players are on the right track to becoming future superstars.

Here we will take a look at some of the best under-25 players in this year’s IPL. These are players have impressed either with bat or ball and have won games for their respective franchise.

10. Shubman Gill (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Shubman Gill has contributed when the team needed him the most

Shubman Gill showed a lot of promise in the under-19 world and hence was picked up at the auction by Kolkata Knight Riders. Though Gill is an opener, he was asked to bat in the middle order for KKR and has been one of their unsung heroes.

He has contributed when the team needed him the most. When Dinesh Karthik promoted him to number 3, he scored a brilliant half-century. When his team was in trouble against Rajasthan Royals, he played a decent knock of 28 in a crucial partnership with Dinesh Karthik that change the course of the match.

He was purchased at the auction for Rs. 1.8 crores and proved that he is well worth his price tag.

Shubman Gill has shown a lot of class for someone who is just 18 years of age. He finished the tournament with 203 runs from 13 games with a strike-rate of 146.04. He may not have scored a lot of runs, but the way he played during crucial junctures of the match were enough to prove that he was one of the best young players in this year's tournament.

Needless to say, Shubman Gill has an exciting and promising future and I can’t wait to watch it unfold. I really hope he gets to play for India very soon.