Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    IPL 2018 Final, CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad

    CSK will look to achieve their third IPL title after coming back from a two-year ban.

    Rajdeep Puri
    FEATURED WRITER
    Feature 26 May 2018, 16:37 IST
    1.22K

    (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

    After almost two months, we have finally reached the conclusion of the Indian Premier League season, and what a season it has been!

    Rightfully so, the top two teams from the round-robin stage, that is, the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings will contest for the coveted trophy at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 27.

    CSK could not have asked for a better return after a two-year ban, as they have stormed into the final of the tournament. They defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad in an extremely close-fought encounter in the first playoff to enter the final and they will take on the same side in a bid to win their third IPL title.

    Let's take a look at their predicted playing XI for the match:

    Shane Watson turned back the clock with a few vintage performances this season, however, he has failed to get going in the previous few matches. He will look to give his side a good start in the final.

    Faf du Plessis was the match-winner in the previous match as he carried his bat through the innings and took his side to a memorable victory. He will continue to open the batting along with Watson and will look to anchor the innings once again.

    Suresh Raina failed to convert the good start he got in the previous match. However, he has had quite a decent season so far, scoring nearly 500 runs. He will look to attack the SRH bowlers from the very beginning and put on a big total.

    Ambati Rayudu has been CSK's best batsman this season but has failed in their previous few matches. He will bat at no. 4 once again and hope to get back his form in time for the final.

    MS Dhoni has been at his vintage best this season, taking on all the opposition bowlers with ease and decimating them to all parts of the ground. However, he, too, has not been able to get going in the last couple of matches and will hope to turn things around this time and lead his side to their third IPL title.

    Ravindra Jadeja has been quite effective with the ball in the second half of the tournament after an extremely disappointing first half. He has been able to pick up wickets and have an excellent economy rate as well. He will look to do much of the same in the final against SRH.

    Dwayne Bravo has had quite an average tournament as he has not been able to pick up a lot of wickets and has conceded a lot of runs. He will hope to get back to his best in the final, especially in the death overs.

    Deepak Chahar has been a revelation with the new ball, swinging it both ways and picking up wickets in the first six overs. He will continue to be the go-to man in the Powerplay and look to pick up a few quick wickets at the top.

    Harbhajan Singh has not contributed much in the previous few matches but continues to be an integral player in the playing XI. He will hope to get in a few overs in the final and pick up a wicket or two.

    Shardul Thakur was one of the key players in CSK's victory against SRH last time around as he managed to somehow score 15 runs with the bat in just 5 deliveries. He has been effective with the ball as well throughout the tournament, picking up crucial wickets during important junctures in the match.

    Lungi Ngidi has been the most effective bowler for CSK over the past few games as he has been able to pick up wickets and contain the opposition's run-rate. He will look to spearhead the attack for one last time and hope to guide his side to victory.

    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Suresh Raina Leisure Reading
    IPL 2018 Playoffs, CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, playoffs, SRH vs CSK: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: SRH vs CSK, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) probable...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) predicted...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, CSK vs KXIP: Chennai Super Kings probable...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH: Predicted XI for Sunrisers...
    RELATED STORY
    SRH v CSK, Qualifier 1 Match Prediction: Who will win the...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, CSK vs KXIP: Who will win today's match between...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1: 5 reasons why Chennai Super Kings...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL Fantasy, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: Best XI to pick for...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Final | Today, 01:30 PM
    Chennai Super Kings
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    CSK VS SRH preview
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018