IPL 2018 Final, CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad

CSK will look to achieve their third IPL title after coming back from a two-year ban.

Rajdeep Puri 26 May 2018

After almost two months, we have finally reached the conclusion of the Indian Premier League season, and what a season it has been!

Rightfully so, the top two teams from the round-robin stage, that is, the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings will contest for the coveted trophy at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 27.

CSK could not have asked for a better return after a two-year ban, as they have stormed into the final of the tournament. They defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad in an extremely close-fought encounter in the first playoff to enter the final and they will take on the same side in a bid to win their third IPL title.

Let's take a look at their predicted playing XI for the match:

Shane Watson turned back the clock with a few vintage performances this season, however, he has failed to get going in the previous few matches. He will look to give his side a good start in the final.

Faf du Plessis was the match-winner in the previous match as he carried his bat through the innings and took his side to a memorable victory. He will continue to open the batting along with Watson and will look to anchor the innings once again.

Suresh Raina failed to convert the good start he got in the previous match. However, he has had quite a decent season so far, scoring nearly 500 runs. He will look to attack the SRH bowlers from the very beginning and put on a big total.

Ambati Rayudu has been CSK's best batsman this season but has failed in their previous few matches. He will bat at no. 4 once again and hope to get back his form in time for the final.

MS Dhoni has been at his vintage best this season, taking on all the opposition bowlers with ease and decimating them to all parts of the ground. However, he, too, has not been able to get going in the last couple of matches and will hope to turn things around this time and lead his side to their third IPL title.

Ravindra Jadeja has been quite effective with the ball in the second half of the tournament after an extremely disappointing first half. He has been able to pick up wickets and have an excellent economy rate as well. He will look to do much of the same in the final against SRH.

Dwayne Bravo has had quite an average tournament as he has not been able to pick up a lot of wickets and has conceded a lot of runs. He will hope to get back to his best in the final, especially in the death overs.

Deepak Chahar has been a revelation with the new ball, swinging it both ways and picking up wickets in the first six overs. He will continue to be the go-to man in the Powerplay and look to pick up a few quick wickets at the top.

Harbhajan Singh has not contributed much in the previous few matches but continues to be an integral player in the playing XI. He will hope to get in a few overs in the final and pick up a wicket or two.

Shardul Thakur was one of the key players in CSK's victory against SRH last time around as he managed to somehow score 15 runs with the bat in just 5 deliveries. He has been effective with the ball as well throughout the tournament, picking up crucial wickets during important junctures in the match.

Lungi Ngidi has been the most effective bowler for CSK over the past few games as he has been able to pick up wickets and contain the opposition's run-rate. He will look to spearhead the attack for one last time and hope to guide his side to victory.