Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    IPL 2018 Final: Four exciting milestones to watch out for in the high-voltage clash

    MS Dhoni is on track to equalling one of the most important records in IPL history

    Ashwan Rao
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 23:23 IST
    2.31K

    IPL final- CSK vs SRH
    IPL final- CSK vs SRH

    Well, after 50 days and 59 exciting matches here it is - the final of the 2018 Indian Premier League. The two-time winners Chennai Super Kings take on the 2016 champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad in the much-anticipated final at the iconic Wankhede stadium on May 27, Sunday. This will be a record seventh IPL final appearance for Chennai in contrast to Hyderabad's second final in three seasons.

    The teams finished first and second in the standings after the league stages, with nine wins apiece. So, expect fireworks when 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Chennai take on 'Captain Calm' Kane Williamson in Mumbai. Let us now look at some of the interesting records that might be broken on Sunday.

    Kane Williamson might become first ever Kiwi player to win IPL title as captain


    Kane Williamson
    Kane Williamson

    Due to the suspension of the Australian batsman and regular skipper David Warner, the Sunrisers Hyderabad appointed the New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson as their skipper for the 2018 IPL. He had to fill the void left by Warner, who won the Orange Cap for the most runs in a season twice in three years (2015 and 2017) and also led the Sunrisers to an emphatic win in the 2016 IPL. But Williamson has done a tremendous job for the SRH this season, both with the bat and as a captain.

    The 2018 IPL has turned out to be a 'dream season' for Williamson, who is currently leading the batting charts with 688 runs in 16 innings, which includes a staggering eight half-centuries. The Kiwi batsman has amassed a staggering 59 fours and 26 sixes at a strike-rate of 143.33. Under Williamson, the Sunrisers Hyderabad finished on top of the 2018 IPL standings with 18 points (nine wins out of fourteen matches) after the league stages. The SRH bowlers did a fantastic job in their side's unforgettable journey to the final.

    After losing to the Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 at the Wankhede Stadium, the Orange Army registered a thrilling 14-run win in the Qualifier 2 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in front of a packed Eden Gardens. This ensured their spot in the finals to be played on May 27 against MS Dhoni's Yellow brigade at Mumbai. If Williamson guides the Sunrisers Hyderabad to the title on Sunday, he could become the first ever New Zealand player to win the IPL title as a captain. So far, only the Indian (Dhoni, Rohit and Gambhir) and Australian players (Warne, Gilchrist and Warner) have won the title as captains.

    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni Kane Williamson
    Page 1 of 4 Next
    IPL 2018: 5 leggies to watch out for
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: 5 reasons why...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018 :- The best All-Indian Playing XI of the season
    RELATED STORY
    Best XI of the IPL 2018 so far
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Regular season Indian all-star XI 
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: 4 Unnoticed things...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018 Playoffs, CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings (CSK)...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018 Final, CSK vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 3 important players for CSK in qualifier 1...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, Match 20: SRH vs CSK - Preview, head-to-head,...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Final | Today, 01:30 PM
    Chennai Super Kings
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    CSK VS SRH preview
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018