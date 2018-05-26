IPL 2018 Final: Four exciting milestones to watch out for in the high-voltage clash

MS Dhoni is on track to equalling one of the most important records in IPL history

Well, after 50 days and 59 exciting matches here it is - the final of the 2018 Indian Premier League. The two-time winners Chennai Super Kings take on the 2016 champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad in the much-anticipated final at the iconic Wankhede stadium on May 27, Sunday. This will be a record seventh IPL final appearance for Chennai in contrast to Hyderabad's second final in three seasons.

The teams finished first and second in the standings after the league stages, with nine wins apiece. So, expect fireworks when 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Chennai take on 'Captain Calm' Kane Williamson in Mumbai. Let us now look at some of the interesting records that might be broken on Sunday.

Kane Williamson might become first ever Kiwi player to win IPL title as captain

Due to the suspension of the Australian batsman and regular skipper David Warner, the Sunrisers Hyderabad appointed the New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson as their skipper for the 2018 IPL. He had to fill the void left by Warner, who won the Orange Cap for the most runs in a season twice in three years (2015 and 2017) and also led the Sunrisers to an emphatic win in the 2016 IPL. But Williamson has done a tremendous job for the SRH this season, both with the bat and as a captain.

The 2018 IPL has turned out to be a 'dream season' for Williamson, who is currently leading the batting charts with 688 runs in 16 innings, which includes a staggering eight half-centuries. The Kiwi batsman has amassed a staggering 59 fours and 26 sixes at a strike-rate of 143.33. Under Williamson, the Sunrisers Hyderabad finished on top of the 2018 IPL standings with 18 points (nine wins out of fourteen matches) after the league stages. The SRH bowlers did a fantastic job in their side's unforgettable journey to the final.

After losing to the Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 at the Wankhede Stadium, the Orange Army registered a thrilling 14-run win in the Qualifier 2 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in front of a packed Eden Gardens. This ensured their spot in the finals to be played on May 27 against MS Dhoni's Yellow brigade at Mumbai. If Williamson guides the Sunrisers Hyderabad to the title on Sunday, he could become the first ever New Zealand player to win the IPL title as a captain. So far, only the Indian (Dhoni, Rohit and Gambhir) and Australian players (Warne, Gilchrist and Warner) have won the title as captains.