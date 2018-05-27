IPL 2018 Final, CSK vs SRH: Here's what Tweeple have to say about the final
May the best team win!
ANALYST
Feature 27 May 2018, 18:08 IST
285
After 59 matches, 19542 runs and 712 wickets, two teams have the reached the grand finale. Deservingly the top two teams from the league stage, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will be meeting for the fourth times this season.
While Chennai Super Kings have all the last three encounters between these two sides, the Sunrisers will hope that they can register their first win against CSK in the most important clash of the tournament.
The two teams are led by two cool captains who have been at their best with their captaincy and with the bat. While the teams look to win the trophy, every cricket fan is excited to know who will emerge as the champion.
Here are some of the tweets about the grand finale tonight: