IPL 2018 Final, CSK vs SRH: Here's what Tweeple have to say about the final

May the best team win!

Vishwanath ANALYST Feature 27 May 2018

After 59 matches, 19542 runs and 712 wickets, two teams have the reached the grand finale. Deservingly the top two teams from the league stage, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will be meeting for the fourth times this season.

While Chennai Super Kings have all the last three encounters between these two sides, the Sunrisers will hope that they can register their first win against CSK in the most important clash of the tournament.

The two teams are led by two cool captains who have been at their best with their captaincy and with the bat. While the teams look to win the trophy, every cricket fan is excited to know who will emerge as the champion.

Here are some of the tweets about the grand finale tonight:

Yellow versus Orange tonight. Good luck to both teams for the much awaited final. Good to see the top two teams fighting it out for glory. Who is your pick? #IPL2018Final — R P Singh (@rpsingh) May 27, 2018

IPL final..... come on @ChennaiIPL! This is going to be incredible. Been great to be a part of such a awesome franchise and would love to finish as champions! #CSKvsSRH #IPLFinal #T20 — David Willey (@david_willey) May 27, 2018

🌞 v 🦁, here's another great Southern Derby for a final!

Who do you back in tonight's mega encounter, maga? #PlayBold — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) May 27, 2018

Good luck to both teams in the @IPL final tonight. Our @RCBTweets boys would love to have been there but both @ChennaiIPL and @SunRisers have been the best two teams throughout the season. Expecting a ripping final! @SPFleming7 or Kane. I’m torn! All the best lads. — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) May 27, 2018

Good luck to both teams in the IPL final tonight, here’s my “All star team” from this years IPL

Butler

Rahul

Virat

Pant

Dhoni

Pandya

Russell

R.Khan

Tye

Kuldeep

Bumra

Agree ? I think CSK will win ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) May 27, 2018

Final Matchday today with #BESTvsBEST as it all comes down to this. It's now just the Super Kings who stand between us and the Cup tonight. Mumbai are you ready for the #IPL2018Final ?#CSKvSRH #IPL2018 pic.twitter.com/hI6VRwKC9N — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 27, 2018

#CSKvSRH #IPL2018Final day, easily the most cash rich cricket league in the world,



Winners cheque - 20 CR

Runnerup cheque - 12.5 CR — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) May 27, 2018