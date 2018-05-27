Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    IPL 2018, Final, SRH vs CSK - Match preview, head-to-head, pitch report and key stats

    Previewing the crucial final between SRH and CSK.

    Vaibhav Joshi
    ANALYST
    Preview 27 May 2018, 12:53 IST
    2.29K

    SRH face CSK for the high profile IPL final
    SRH face CSK in the high profile IPL final

    The 2016 IPL champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be up against the two-time IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings, in the final match of the season.

    Both SRH and CSK will be coming off from a comprehensive win against KKR and SRH respectively.

    SRH is yet to beat CSK in this season so far. Thus, it will be a battle of supremacy for both the teams as CSK and SRH play each other in a high profile IPL final.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Final Match Details:

    Match Date: 27 May 2018, Sunday

    Match Timing: 20:00 IST, 14:30 AM GMT

    Match Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India

    Pitch report

    Wankhede Stadium is famous for its red soil which is expected to assist both batsmen and bowlers likewise. Thus, spinners might come into play as the game wears on.

    Expected Crowd Turnout: With an IPL final on the cards, it is expected to be a house-full affair. The total crowd turnout is expected to be around 32,500.

    Head-to-head

    CSK 7 wins - SRH 2 wins. CSK, by far, has been the dominant side against SRH in IPL. CSK lead head-to-heads, with seven wins compared to two wins for SRH.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2018 Squad

    SRH would be looking forward to maintaining their winning streak
    SRH would hope to continue their winning momentum

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson (C), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jorda, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, and Alex Hales. 

    Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2018 Squad:

    Ente
    CSK would be hoping to continue their merry run in the tournament

    MS Dhoni (C & WK), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Faf du Plessis, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, N Jagadeesan, and David Willey.

    All the stats and numbers to look out ahead of the final match between SRH and CSK:

    1 – MS Dhoni needs to hit one more six to surpass AB de Villiers on the list of most IPL sixes. Hitting these sixes, Dhoni will climb to second position on the list of most IPL sixes.

    – MS Dhoni needs to effect three more stumpings to surpass Robin Uthappa on the list of most IPL stumpings.

    3 – Suresh Raina needs to hit three more sixes to surpass Rohit AB de Villiers on the list of most IPL sixes. Hitting these four sixes, Raina will acquire the second position on the list of most IPL sixes.

    47 – Suresh Raina needs to score just 47 runs more to achieve the feat of 5000 IPL runs. Amassing these runs, Raina will become the first ever batsman in the history of IPL to score 500 or more runs.

