3 players who can equal Rohit Sharma's unique record in the IPL final

Rohit Sharma will find some company in the 'four-time IPL winner' club

Rohit Sharma has won four IPL trophies

Before the start of this season, Rohit Sharma held the record for being the only player to have won four IPL titles. Rohit Sharma for the first time won the trophy with the erstwhile Deccan Chargers in 2009. In the addition to the trophy in 2009 season, Rohit Sharma has also won the Emerging Player award.

After the 2010 season, Rohit Sharma shifted his base to Mumbai and has been a key player for their side. After joining the side in 2011, Rohit has successfully led his side to the coveted trophy in 2013, 2015, and 2017.

However, he won't be the only player to hold this record after tomorrow's final as both the teams have at least one player who has already won three IPL trophies.

Here is a list of the players who can join Rohit Sharma in the four-time IPL winner club:

#3 Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan (Source: BCCI)

Yusuf Pathan was written off by many ahead of the 2018 season, but here he is, playing an important role for the finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Indian cricketer has been proving his worth even in this season, just like what he did for Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous seasons.

Yusuf Pathan won his first IPL in the inaugural season with Rajasthan Royals in 2008. In 2012 and 2014, Pathan has won his next two trophies with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Incidentally, Yusuf's two of the three finale victories were against the Chennai Super Kings.

Pathan has scored 3119 runs in 163 games in the IPL and is 13th highest run-getter in the history of the IPL. He has also picked up 42 wickets during his career in this tournament. Of the three players in the list, Yusuf is the only player to have won all the finals that he was part of and he would like to make it four out of four tomorrow night.