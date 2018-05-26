Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    3 players who can equal Rohit Sharma's unique record in the IPL final

    Rohit Sharma will find some company in the 'four-time IPL winner' club

    Vishwanath
    ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 15:23 IST
    5.77K

    Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians - IPL 2012
    Rohit Sharma has won four IPL trophies

    Before the start of this season, Rohit Sharma held the record for being the only player to have won four IPL titles. Rohit Sharma for the first time won the trophy with the erstwhile Deccan Chargers in 2009. In the addition to the trophy in 2009 season, Rohit Sharma has also won the Emerging Player award.

    After the 2010 season, Rohit Sharma shifted his base to Mumbai and has been a key player for their side. After joining the side in 2011, Rohit has successfully led his side to the coveted trophy in 2013, 2015, and 2017.

    However, he won't be the only player to hold this record after tomorrow's final as both the teams have at least one player who has already won three IPL trophies.

    Here is a list of the players who can join Rohit Sharma in the four-time IPL winner club:

    #3 Yusuf Pathan 

    Enter captio
    Yusuf Pathan (Source: BCCI)

    Yusuf Pathan was written off by many ahead of the 2018 season, but here he is, playing an important role for the finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Indian cricketer has been proving his worth even in this season, just like what he did for Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous seasons.

    Yusuf Pathan won his first IPL in the inaugural season with Rajasthan Royals in 2008. In 2012 and 2014, Pathan has won his next two trophies with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Incidentally, Yusuf's two of the three finale victories were against the Chennai Super Kings.

    Pathan has scored 3119 runs in 163 games in the IPL and is 13th highest run-getter in the history of the IPL. He has also picked up 42 wickets during his career in this tournament. Of the three players in the list, Yusuf is the only player to have won all the finals that he was part of and he would like to make it four out of four tomorrow night.


    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Yusuf Pathan Ambati Rayudu
    Page 1 of 3 Next
    Five Retained Indian players who have disappointed in...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018 :- The best All-Indian Playing XI of the season
    RELATED STORY
    3 pacers who can play for India if they continue their...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH: 5 players battles to look forward...
    RELATED STORY
    5 players with most expensive spells in IPL history
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: The Bench-warmers XI
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 3 important players for CSK in qualifier 1...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL: Best nineties in history
    RELATED STORY
    3 changes Sunrisers Hyderabad might make before the final
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: 3 Masterstrokes from...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Live Cricket Scores
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
    RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
    RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
    Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
    RR VS RCB live score
    Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
    SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
    DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
    MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
    Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
    DD VS MI live score
    Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
    KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
    CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
    KXIP VS CSK live score
    Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
    SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
    CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
    Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
    SRH VS CSK live score
    Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
    KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
    RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
    Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
    KKR VS RR live score
    Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
    SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
    KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
    Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
    SRH VS KKR live score
    Final | Today, 01:30 PM
    Chennai Super Kings
    Sunrisers Hyderabad
    CSK VS SRH preview
    All Cricket Schedules →
    select series:
    Featured Matches
    Indian Premier League, 2018
    England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
    West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
    India v Afghanistan Test 2018
    England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
    West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
    Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
    Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
    Scotland v England ODI 2018
    Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
    Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
    Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
    Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
    Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
    West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
    India A in England Tour Matches 2018
    Varsity One-Day Match 2018
    Triangular A Team Series in England 2018