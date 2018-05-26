Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    IPL 2018: One match each team lost from winning position

    Sometimes teams end up bottling straightforward chances to win against certain oppositions.

    Rupin Kale
    FEATURED WRITER
    Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 16:25 IST
    5.40K

    <p>

    The eleventh edition of the IPL has been the most close contested and fiercly competitive seasons in the tournament history. It saw an immense tussle for the playoffs spots and bore witness to many thrilling games throughout.

    Many a time, teams came back from unwinnable positions to pull a rabbit out of the hat to secure a victory in the game. Sometimes though, they ended up bottling straightforward chances to win against certain oppositions.

    Let us take a look at one game each team lost from a winning position in IPL 2018:

    #8 Delhi Daredevils: vs Kings XI Punjab, Delhi

    I
    Iyer was stranded at one end while wickets kept tumbling before him

    Despite doing everything they could to revamp and revitalize their squad, the Delhi Daredevils find themselves with the wooden spoon in yet another season of the Indian Premier League.

    They lost most of their matches by a significant margin, but some got away by the width of a toothpick. One game that they really should've won was when they had to chase just 144 against the Kings XI Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla on April 23.

    Delhi needed 48 off the last five overs with five wickets in hand. It was not an impossible task, more so with Shreyas Iyer on the crease. However, DD capitulated thereafter and lost their batsmen at regular intervals in the next 30 deliveries.

    Iyer was unbeaten till the last ball of the chase but was stranded at one end while wickets kept tumbling before him.

    The right-handed batsman did get the strike on the last ball of the chase but his side required runs runs to take the game home. However, he could not clear the boundary and was caught in the deep for a well-made 57 off 45 deliveries.

    This was the loss that propelled Gautam Gambhir to step down from the captaincy and let Iyer take the reins from there on.

    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
