IPL 2018: One surprise package from each IPL team

Every team thrown us some surprises during this season lets see one by one

Some of the players have produced some surprising performances

Qualification for this year IPL’s playoffs was an intriguing affair as the top four was decided after the very last match of the league stage as Kings XI Punjab failed to beat the Chennai Superkings and hence were knocked out of the IPL.

It was a season of disappointment for the three-time champions Mumbai Indians as well since they could not qualify for the playoffs.

The perennial underachievers, Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Daredevils continued to disappoint their fans and finished at sixth and eighth position respectively.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Superkings, Kolkata Knightriders and Rajasthan Royals have qualified as the top four teams for the playoffs.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad squared off against the Chennai Superkings in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, where CSK progressed to the final, while the Kolkata Knightriders and Rajasthan Royals go up against each other in the eliminator on Wednesday.

As the league stage is now over, we take a look at one player from each franchise that has surpassed expectations and has emerged as the surprise package.

#8 Prasidh Krishna (Kolkata Knightriders)

Krishna was signed as a replacement for Nagarkoti

Signed as a replacement for the injured U-19 star Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna has grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

He has picked up nine wickets from just the five matches that he has played in. Given the responsibility of bowling at the death, the 22-year-old lad from Karnataka has passed the test with flying colours.

He has impressed everyone with his composure at the death. Krishna mixes his length very well in the later overs and is also capable of firing in a wide yorker.

In a must-win game against Sunrisers, Krishna bowled an exceptional last over, giving away just four runs and picking up three wickets.

Kolkata would be hoping that he would continue his good work in the playoffs as well.