IPL 2018: Overseas Players’ report card

Find which overseas player performed in the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Sunil Joseph TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2018, 15:08 IST

How did these overseas players perform in IPL 2018?

This year’s IPL saw some of the most nail bitings finishes we have ever witnessed. It was one of the best seasons to date. We also got to witness some scintillating performances from various players especially the overseas players.

For an overseas player, coming to a different country and playing cricket can be quite daunting especially if you’re playing in the toughest T20 tournament in the world.

While this year saw some great overall performances, we also witnessed some below average performances.

This report card highlights one player from each team and takes into account their batting, bowling and fielding performances while also considering how their performances helped their team.

#8 Glenn Maxwell (Delhi Daredevils)

Maxwell could be one of the people to blame for DD’s poor performance this year

Glenn Maxwell has always had a big reputation of destroying bowling attacks. However, the past few years have been pretty quiet for ‘The Big Show’. He wasn’t retained by Kings XI Punjab in the auction but was purchased by Delhi Daredevils.

Delhi fans were hoping that a change of teams would ignite a spark in Maxwell. However, this was not the case. Maxwell was one of the most disappointing overseas players this year. He managed to score just 169 runs in 12 matches and picked up 5 wickets.

Maxwell’s poor performance could be due to the fact that he was moved down the order to number 5 to make way for Rishabh Pant. The Delhi fans were deeply disappointing by Maxwell’s performance. Maxwell could be one of the people to blame for DD’s poor performance this year.

Rating: 3/10