×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

IPL players earn more per game than those in any other league

Kovvali Teja
ANALYST
News
359   //    27 Nov 2018, 21:31 IST

IPL is one of the top-paying sporting leagues in the world
IPL is one of the top-paying sporting leagues in the world

The past decade has witnessed the Indian Premier League take the global sporting world by storm. Entertaining massive crowds and generating whopping revenues year after year, India's domestic T20 cricket league has certainly forged its stake for supremacy among similar tournaments held elsewhere.

While it is a known fact that the IPL churns out big numbers and also, inevitably, pays hefty amounts to the players in each edition, a recent finding has just substantiated its place among the world's richest leagues.

As per the Global Sports Salaries Survey 2018, the IPL players earn more per game than the athletes participating in any other sporting league in the world.

Topping the charts for the 'Average first-team pay per game', India's cash-rich cricketing tournament has surpassed numerous other popular leagues. At an average of £274,624 (per game) earned by each player of the first-team in 2018, IPL has surpassed the second-placed NFL (£138,354) and the third-placed Premier League (£78,703) by massive margins.

Among the remaining 15 leagues evaluated, NBA and La Liga followed with figures of £72,023 and £57,923 respectively.

However, it is to be noted that the number of games per regular season in other leagues is far more than those in the IPL.

The survey detailed that in 2018, the player wages enhanced considerably in the IPL. In fact, the pro-rated average annual salary in the league rose from $3.9m in 2017 to $5m in 2018, registering a handsome increase of 29.8 percent.

On an individual team-front, Kolkata Knight Riders stood as the franchise paying the highest amount to each of its first-team players in 2018. While KKR registered figures of £4,035,237 in the category, Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians, with figures of £3,933,466 and £3,913,111, bagged the second and third places respectively.

The champions of the latest season, Chennai Super Kings, with an average annual pay per player of £3,607,797, came last on the list, while runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad closed in on the fifth spot.

The report also revealed that for 2018, the IPL registered an average salary of £3.8m per player, while NBA continued to remain the world's top paying league with an average basic salary of £5.8m.

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians
Kovvali Teja
ANALYST
A cricket aficionado who loves sharing his insights on the game.
Strongest all-time IPL XI featuring only captains 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 top-ranked T20I stars in ICC ranking who...
RELATED STORY
3 iconic cricketers who have raised the fan base of their...
RELATED STORY
5 greatest Indian batsmen in IPL history 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: 5 players with most sixes in IPL history
RELATED STORY
Why should the IPL be reduced to 30 days?
RELATED STORY
The Biggest Six Of Each IPL Season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Players Chennai Super Kings should target for...
RELATED STORY
IPL: Second innings knocks that had more impact than a...
RELATED STORY
5 players Chennai Super Kings should get in the IPL trade 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us