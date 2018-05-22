Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: Carlos Braithwaite getting smashed for 20 runs is SK Turning Point of the match

    CSK have made their seventh IPL final with a victory against SRH.

    Rupin Kale
    FEATURED WRITER
    Feature 22 May 2018, 23:52 IST
    1.24K

    (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
    MS Dhoni has led CSK to an IPL final, yet again!

    The Chennai Super Kings have stormed into the final of Indian Premier League 2018 with a two-wicket victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (May 22).

    It has been a terrific comeback to the competition for the Men in Yellow, who have now qualified for seven IPL finals in the nine seasons they have contested in. The qualifier began well for MS Dhoni and Co., as he won the toss and decided to bowl first on the dry surface in Mumbai. His bowlers came to the party from the word go, chipping in with regular wickets to reduce and restrict Kane Williamson's side to 139/7 in their quota of 20 overs.

    Carlos Braithwaite played an impeccable knock with the bat though, scoring 43 off just 29 deliveries to take his side to a fighting total.

    However, the big West Indian ended up undoing all the good he did with the bat in the second innings, as he gave away 31 runs in just three overs. The biggest thumping he received was in his last attempt of the day, wherein he leaked as many as 20 runs in the 18th over of the game.

    Those six deliveries from the man from Barbados amounted to the SK Turning Point of the match, as they brought CSK right back into the game after being reduced to 97 for the loss of 7 wickets in 17 overs. It looked increasingly tough for CSK at that point, with most of their power hitters back in the hut and the required rate hovering above 14 runs an over.

    That's when Faf du Plessis decided to show his class though, bringing all his experience into play in that one over from the West Indian. Smashing three fours and one six in a span of five deliveries, the South African skipper swing the momentum violently, writing CSK's name all over the encounter.

    Talking about the right-handed batsman's incredible knock of 67 off 42 deliveries, Dhoni said after the game: "That's where experience counts. It's not easy not to get games during the IPL. I've always felt you need to train the mind more than the body. Injuries can happen anytime. That's where experience counts. He's been brilliant. He batted really well. Hopefully, he can continue this in the final too." 

    CSK will now play directly on Sunday, when they take on either SRH, KKR, or RR, in the final of the eleventh edition of the tournament. It has been an amazing story for them so far, showing their merit in the domestic competition yet again. Hyderabad, on the other hand, will get another shot at the final, when they play the winner of the KKR-RR game on Friday (May 25).

    Dinesh Karthik and Ajinkya Rahane will lead their respective teams at Eden Gardens in Kolkata tomorrow (May 23).

    Our tournament homepage has IPL live score, Match Analysis, Detailed Stats, Fantasy Tips, Controversies, Match Predictions and much more. Bookmark it now!

    IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni Carlos Brathwaite SK Turning Point
