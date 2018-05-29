Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
IPL 2018: Report card of India's T20I superstars

How did India's top 10 T20I superstars fare in IPL 2018?

Kovvali Teja
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2018, 03:23 IST
25.33K

How did Indi
How did India's T20I superstars perform at this year's IPL?

IPL 2018 has come to a roaring end with Chennai Super Kings, riding on the back of Shane Watson's blitzkrieg, being crowned for the third time. The eleventh edition of the tournament, expectedly, gave a lot to cherish and remember.

While the game's superstars wooed the crowds with their signature magic, numerous youngsters too stole the limelight with their blistering performances. Now with the season done and dusted, the focus would soon be shifting to the international scene where India will be locking horns with Afghanistan and England in the coming few months.

While India's test against Afghanistan holds a historical significance, it is the England tour that has got the fans intrigued and it would be interesting to see if the men in blue do manage to surpass Eoin Morgan's spirited troops.

The squad selected for the T20Is looks to be pretty strong in each department. However, if the recent form in IPL is any indication, the fans look deemed to have several reasons to cherish as well as worry ahead of India's flight to Europe. Here's how India's T20I superstars fared in IPL 2018 and what do the fans expect of them against England.

Rohit Sharma - 4/10

R
Rohit Sharma had a pretty ordinary season with the bat

With just 286 runs from the 14 games that he played this year, Rohit Sharma was disappointing, to say the least. The Mumbaikar failed on numerous occasions to lead from the front and help his team get over the line. In fact, thus far, the latest edition of IPL stands as the only one in which Sharma didn't score an aggregate of above 300 runs.

With a bleak average, that is certainly not of his standard, and mere two fifties to his name, Rohit Sharma would be hoping to turn the tide at the home of cricket.

Shikhar Dhawan - 7.5/10

Shikhar
Shikhar Dhawan had a decent season for Hyderabad this year

Shikhar Dhawan, along with Kane Williamson, took charge of Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting department this year. "Gabbar", as he's fondly called, looked in great touch as he scored runs freely at the top of the order for the orange army, and emerged as the team's second highest run-getter of the season.

The man from Delhi will, however, be disappointed for not being able to make a telling contribution with the bat in the final. With 497 runs in 16 games, including a few match-winning knocks, Dhawan certainly looks to have hit the right chord of form ahead of the England tour.

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians MS Dhoni Virat Kohli T20
Page 1 of 5 Next
