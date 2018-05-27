IPL 2018: Team of the tournament

The team seems to have all bases covered.

Right, so 60 days have come and zipped past us, there have been humdingers, there have been one-sided affairs, there have been new names to do the rounds, there have been prominent names who never arrived.

It was perhaps the closest IPL ever, it was indeed the toughest final as the host broadcasters correctly pitched, and then we got the champions.

Chennai Super Kings came back from a ban and then sauntered to a win, no sweat, Dhoni gets another trophy for his collection.

We take a look at the team of the tournament and this one was particularly tough since there were so many sparkling performers who had to left out owing to paucity of places.

Openers

KL Rahul

It was a breakthrough season for KL Rahul as the Indian star was in irresistible form right through the season. He has relied on pure cricketing strokes and has been a refreshing sight to behold.

In 14 matches, he has scored 659 runs at an average of 54.91 and with a strike rate of 158.41.

Ambati Rayudu

Much like Rahul, this was a season which brought Ambati Rayudu to the fore yet again. He opened the batting for Chennai Super Kings and has churned out runs for fun, so much so that he is now part of the Indian team to tour England.

Rayudu scored 603 runs at an average of 43 and with a strike rate of 150. He also hit the winning boundary to clinch the trophy for CSK.