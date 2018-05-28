IPL 2018 : The best Overseas XI of this season

Compiling a playing XI of the best overseas player who did wonders for their teams in this season.

The main reasons for Sunrisers' success.

Overseas players have always been the real game changers in the IPL. From Shaun Marsh's berserker style arrival to David Warner's majestic season last year, it has been the overseas players who have had the biggest impact on any teams performance. In fact, the purple cap and orange cap for most wickets and runs in a season have been won more times by Overseas players than by Indians.

This season of IPL was no different, with a group of overseas players playing their best game. For the 6th time, both orange cap and purple cap were won by an overseas player. As the Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale return to clinch their 3rd IPL title after 7 years, we compile a playing XI of the best overseas XI from the 11th edition of Indian Premier League.

Openers

Shane Watson(Chennai Super Kings)

Finally, back to his top form.

Let's start with the only two time IPL Player of the Tournament - Shane Watson. After two disappointing seasons with Royal Challengers Bangalore and a retirement from International cricket two years ago, only a few were expecting Watto to play, let alone shine, in IPL 2018. However, the way he played throughout the tournament was just a throwback to the player that he was at his prime 10 years ago.

Just like his equally rejuvenated opening partner Ambati Rayudu, Watson was at his destructive best now that he was playing at the opening slot. In 15 matches that he played for CSK in this edition, Watto accumulated a grand total of 555 runs, which included two splendid hundreds, at a strike rate of over 154. With the bowl, Watto, who bowled sporadically, took six vital wickets at an economy of under nine.

Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)

The surprise package with the bat.

The only reason why Andre Russell was not the MVP for Kolkata Knight Riders despite performing so well, was the presence of Sunil Narine in their playing XI. Already one of the best bowlers in the shortest format of the game, Narine brought out a new weapon from his arsenal - the ability to smash the ball on demand - and it did wonders for the team. Playing as an opener, he even managed to overshadow his partner Chris Lynn.

Dismantling every bowler that bowled to him in this edition, Narine pilled up a grand total of 357 runs in 16 matches at a gargantuan strike rate that is just shy of 190, which included the highest score of 75. With his more proficient weapon, Narine managed to take 17 wickets at a tremendous economy rate of 7.65. It is easy to say that Narine was not only KKR's MVP but also the MVP of the tournament.