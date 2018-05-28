Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

IPL 2018 : The best Overseas XI of this season

Compiling a playing XI of the best overseas player who did wonders for their teams in this season.

Kartik Seth
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 12:40 IST
1.96K

The main reasons for Sunrisers' success.
The main reasons for Sunrisers' success.

Overseas players have always been the real game changers in the IPL. From Shaun Marsh's berserker style arrival to David Warner's majestic season last year, it has been the overseas players who have had the biggest impact on any teams performance. In fact, the purple cap and orange cap for most wickets and runs in a season have been won more times by Overseas players than by Indians.

This season of IPL was no different, with a group of overseas players playing their best game. For the 6th time, both orange cap and purple cap were won by an overseas player. As the Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale return to clinch their 3rd IPL title after 7 years, we compile a playing XI of the best overseas XI from the 11th edition of Indian Premier League.

Openers


Shane Watson(Chennai Super Kings)

Finally, back to his top form.
Finally, back to his top form.

Let's start with the only two time IPL Player of the Tournament - Shane Watson. After two disappointing seasons with Royal Challengers Bangalore and a retirement from International cricket two years ago, only a few were expecting Watto to play, let alone shine, in IPL 2018. However, the way he played throughout the tournament was just a throwback to the player that he was at his prime 10 years ago.

Just like his equally rejuvenated opening partner Ambati Rayudu, Watson was at his destructive best now that he was playing at the opening slot. In 15 matches that he played for CSK in this edition, Watto accumulated a grand total of 555 runs, which included two splendid hundreds, at a strike rate of over 154. With the bowl, Watto, who bowled sporadically, took six vital wickets at an economy of under nine.

Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders)

The surprise package with the bat.
The surprise package with the bat.

The only reason why Andre Russell was not the MVP for Kolkata Knight Riders despite performing so well, was the presence of Sunil Narine in their playing XI. Already one of the best bowlers in the shortest format of the game, Narine brought out a new weapon from his arsenal - the ability to smash the ball on demand - and it did wonders for the team. Playing as an opener, he even managed to overshadow his partner Chris Lynn.

Dismantling every bowler that bowled to him in this edition, Narine pilled up a grand total of 357 runs in 16 matches at a gargantuan strike rate that is just shy of 190, which included the highest score of 75. With his more proficient weapon, Narine managed to take 17 wickets at a tremendous economy rate of 7.65. It is easy to say that Narine was not only KKR's MVP but also the MVP of the tournament.

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson Shane Watson
Page 1 of 5 Next
IPL 2018 :- The best All-Indian Playing XI of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Best XI from the League phase
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Regular season Indian all-star XI 
RELATED STORY
Best XI of the IPL 2018 so far
RELATED STORY
IPL Fantasy: Best XI to pick for the final
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Team of the tournament
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: The Bench-warmers XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Best Indian XI at this stage of the tournament
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Revisiting the past 10 IPL finals
RELATED STORY
IPL Fantasy, Final - SRH vs CSK: Best XI to pick for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Indian Premier League, 2018
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Yesterday
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Indian Premier League, 2018
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018