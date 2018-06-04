IPL 2018: Top 4 emotional moments of the season

Few of the happy and sad events that were close to the heart of cricket fans in this season of IPL.

Harishankar R CONTRIBUTOR 04 Jun 2018

Gautam Gambhir

In a country where the game of cricket is pretty much close to the people's heart than mind, Indian Premier League (IPL) has room for plenty of emotional moments attached at team or player level.

The recently concluded season of 2018 was never short of enough drama and thrill. Until this season, the teams which were about to make the playoffs could easily be guessed at halfway through the tournament. But this year, one had to wait till the last match of the league stage to finalise the last four to make it to the playoffs. Such was the composition and the spirit that all the teams showed in the tournament.

The biggest feeling of all was the return of one of the most consistent teams in the IPL history. The Chennai Super Kings was all set to return back to IPL after two years which spiked the emotions of the fans that set a new benchmark.

There were several happy, sad, and painful moments in the season of which few are presented here:

#1 Dhoni-Ziva celebration at finals

Dhoni with his daughter Ziva

Mahendra Singh Dhoni became one of the most successful IPL captains as his Chennai Super Kings lifted the IPL trophy in their record seventh final. It was indeed a memorable comeback to the Yellow Army as they won the IPL trophy for the third time.

Shane Watson with his blistering century helped his side record an 8-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. His unbeaten knock of 117* took just 57 balls to seal the game for CSK.

After the win, MS Dhoni was still typically composed. All that seemed to fade away in a few minutes. While the whole team was celebrating with the trophy, Dhoni, as always, was standing behind and letting the rest of the team enjoy.

When he found his daughter Ziva come running towards him, Dhoni turned around from his team celebration, and took Ziva in his arms and gave her a big old swing.

The father-daughter had their own moment and did not care what was happening around as they both enjoyed the confetti sprinkled around. They were in a world of their own after which the duo joined the team's celebration. This moment won a lot of hearts and went viral on social media for at least a few hours.