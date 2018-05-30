IPL 2018: Top 4 Unsung Heroes of this season

These players did their job but didn't get much of the attention.

Shubham Kulkarni 30 May 2018

Dinesh Karthik captained the KKR side ably and also contributed heavily with the bat

The 11th season of the IPL has been one of the best seasons of the league. It had many close finishes, and very little to choose between the teams. Even the bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils defeated the eventual champions Chennai Super Kings in their second last league game.

When the IPL is over everybody talks about the heroes who turned the games and won them for their franchise. But there are few players who did their job but still went unnoticed. Every year they have been unsung heroes for each franchise.

For example, Manoj Tiwary, in 2017, for RPS, was one of their unsung heroes. He kept scoring runs at crucial junctures and helped his team reach the final. So, let's have a look at 4 such unsung heroes of this IPL.

#4 Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav scored over 500 runs for MI this season

Suryakumar Yadav scored the most runs by an uncapped player in IPL 2018. This season has been his best as far as run making is concerned. He can bat wherever the team wants; as a floater, open the batting, as a finisher or even play the anchor role in the middle of an innings.

For the first few games, he was slotted down the order where he had a few good games but later on he was asked to open the innings. He scored a 50 in his first match as an opener. He scored 512 runs in just 14 innings for Mumbai Indians. He has always been a good player but just didn’t get enough opportunities to bat with KKR, while at MI, he got opportunities which he capitalized on it.

He was one of the bright stars in their disappointing campaign. At times, he was the only one who looked comfortable at the crease and got Mumbai to some good scores. It was unfortunate that he did not make the India A side but still he is one of the unsung heroes of this IPL.