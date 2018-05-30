Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

IPL 2018: Top 4 Unsung Heroes of this season

These players did their job but didn't get much of the attention.

Shubham Kulkarni
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 14:31 IST
4.46K

Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders - IPL T20
Dinesh Karthik captained the KKR side ably and also contributed heavily with the bat

The 11th season of the IPL has been one of the best seasons of the league. It had many close finishes, and very little to choose between the teams. Even the bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils defeated the eventual champions Chennai Super Kings in their second last league game.

When the IPL is over everybody talks about the heroes who turned the games and won them for their franchise. But there are few players who did their job but still went unnoticed. Every year they have been unsung heroes for each franchise.

For example, Manoj Tiwary, in 2017, for RPS, was one of their unsung heroes. He kept scoring runs at crucial junctures and helped his team reach the final. So, let's have a look at 4 such unsung heroes of this IPL.

#4 Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav scored over 500 runs for MI this season 

Suryakumar Yadav scored the most runs by an uncapped player in IPL 2018. This season has been his best as far as run making is concerned. He can bat wherever the team wants; as a floater, open the batting, as a finisher or even play the anchor role in the middle of an innings.

For the first few games, he was slotted down the order where he had a few good games but later on he was asked to open the innings. He scored a 50 in his first match as an opener. He scored 512 runs in just 14 innings for Mumbai Indians. He has always been a good player but just didn’t get enough opportunities to bat with KKR, while at MI, he got opportunities which he capitalized on it.

He was one of the bright stars in their disappointing campaign. At times, he was the only one who looked comfortable at the crease and got Mumbai to some good scores. It was unfortunate that he did not make the India A side but still he is one of the unsung heroes of this IPL.

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Dinesh Karthik Lungisani Ngidi
Page 1 of 4 Next
IPL: 5 unsung heroes in 11 years of IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 : Looking at all the records broken in the IPL...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Top 5 cameos of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 overpaid players this season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Indian team hopefuls who have impressed so far...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 exciting buys who failed on their debuts this...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Players who will reunite in different teams...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 value-for-money buys of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 wrong choices of players that could prove...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 Players Mumbai Indians should pursue for the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Indian Premier League, 2018
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Indian Premier League, 2018
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018