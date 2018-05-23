IPL 2018: Top 5 Magical spells in the league stages

These bowlers proved their abilities by displaying some incredible bowling action

Andrew Tye- The Purple Cap holder so far with 24 wickets to his name

T20 cricket has always posed forward the debate over the cruciality index of batsmen and bowlers. The modern-day cricket has inculcated innovation and edge in all aspects of the game but the bowling department has shown better adaptation than other aspects.

Take for instance the rise of wrist spin bowling in the last 5 years. Even the veteran off-spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin have added leg spin to their arsenal because of the very nature of the modern-day cricket that demands variations and tough mind-games between the bowler and the batsman.

IPL history has always shown the significance of bowlers towards winning matches. This IPL season is no different as fans witnessed the bowlers crush the myth and shatter the glass ceilings. From pacers like Andrew Tye to young leg spinners like Mujeeb Ur Rahman, bowlers have risen to the occasion and provided their respectiv

e teams with some incredible spells to break down the opposition.

Using variations and situational awareness, some bowlers have stolen the show and helped their respective teams avoid the hot water on numerous occasions. Let us take a look at 5 best bowling spells in the league stage of the ongoing IPL season.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav: KKR vs RR (Match 49): 4-0-20-4

Kuldeep Yadav wreaked havoc with the ball

Kuldeep Yadav was having a tough tournament before this match and he utilized this opportunity to the full swing. RR team looked in great touch having scored 59 runs in 4 overs when Kuldeep was called up to bowl by Dinesh Karthik. The chinaman bowler proved his mettle by scalping 4 wickets for 20 runs to help his side restrict the Royals to 142.

This was a must-win situation for the men in purple. Kuldeep deceived the batsmen with finesse. He put up a clinic of spin bowling and dismissed dangerous batsmen like Ajinkya Rahane and Jos Buttler. The way he dismissed Ajinkya Rahane and Ben Stokes, in particular, reflect why he is one of the best wrist spinners today.