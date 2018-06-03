Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
IPL 2018: Top-5 Value for Money players

Value for Money players who stood out in the tournament.

sourabh humbarwadi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2018, 11:15 IST
3.40K

Deepak Chahar was one of the standout uncapped Indian bowlers
Deepak Chahar was one of the standout uncapped Indian bowlers

In this year's IPL, there were some standout performances by the usual suspects. These include Virat Kohli, Sunil Narine and MS Dhoni. All these players were retained before the auction and were the highest paid players in the tournament.

On the other hand, there were players who commanded massive amounts of money during the auction. Some of the players who were sold at exorbitant prices include the likes of Ben Stokes, Jayadev Unadkat, and Manish Pandey. When such amounts are paid, players are expected to play match-winning innings for their respective teams. However, many costly players disappointed this season.

Now coming to the last category where teams try to utilize their resources and buy players at a bargain. When such players play above expectations, it is a delight for the team management, and it is money well spent.

During the tournament, there were a few bargain players who surprised everyone with their performances and let the world know that they were more valuable than the price at which they were brought.

Here is the list of 5 Value for Money players in this year's IPL:

#5 Deepak Chahar - 80 lakhs

Deepak Chahar was one of the uncapped fast bowlers who caught everyone's attention during the tournament. He was so influential in the powerplay that in his absence (injury), there was no other Indian bowler who could fill in his spot. MS Dhoni was wise in using him, as Chahar usually bowled his quota of overs before the 10th over.

At 80 lakhs, every time he performs well, he makes you go wow. When you compare the price that CSK paid for him with the likes of Unadkat, Mohit Sharma, it seems like peanuts. Those players were overpaid and under delivered in this year's IPL. 

Deepak Chahar played 12 matches and picked up ten wickets at an impressive economy rate of around 7.25. He did not allow batsmen to score runs freely in the powerplay and helped Chennai to keep the opposition in check. 

Page 1 of 5 Next
IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Kane Williamson Ambati Rayudu
