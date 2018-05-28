Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

IPL 2018 : Uncapped Indians XI

One of these players has been picked in the Indian team while six have been picked in the India A side

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 10:43 IST
3.76K

Siddh
Siddharth Kaul made it to the Indian team

More often than not, teams with big superstars have failed to perform, while teams with lesser known players have done well in the tournament, and there lies the beauty of IPL. The lesser-known uncapped Indian players become vital to a team's success in the tournament. This year has been no different as a barrage of uncapped Indian players have taken full advantage of the opportunity given to them and have exceeded all expectations. While some of these players have been on the fringe for some time now, some have put their names in reckoning for a place in the national side after their exploits in IPL 2018.

Most of these players are already selected in the India A side for the England tour. We have picked an XI of uncapped Indian players who impressed the most in IPL 2018.

Openers

Prithvi Shaw

P
Shaw played some stunning innings for the Daredevils

After waiting for 5 matches, Prithvi Shaw was included in Delhi Daredevils' playing XI in place of the experienced Gautam Gambhir and he did not look back since then. The India U19 captain impressed one and all by playing some eye-catching innings at the top of the order. He scored 245 runs with a strike-rate of 153.12 in the 9 matches he played for the Daredevils. Shaw will look to continue his good form on India A's tour of England.

Suryakumar Yadav

Ya
Yadav was Mumbai Indians' highest run-scorer

It was a homecoming for Suryakumar Yadav as he got a chance to play for his home side Mumbai after getting picked at the auction by Mumbai Indians and he did not disappoint the team owners. Starting the tournament playing in the middle order, Yadav was promoted to open the innings and he responded brilliantly. He scored 512 runs at an impressive average of 36.57. This was by far Yadav's best IPL season.

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad Siddarth Kaul Deepak Chahar
Page 1 of 4 Next
IPL 2018: 4 Indian uncapped bowlers who can win the...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 :- The best All-Indian Playing XI of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: The Bench-warmers XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Regular season Indian all-star XI 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: One surprise package from each IPL team
RELATED STORY
3 pacers who can play for India if they continue their...
RELATED STORY
IPL: Best nineties in history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Revisiting the past 10 IPL finals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Best XI from the League phase
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Interesting Numbers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Indian Premier League, 2018
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Yesterday
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Indian Premier League, 2018
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018