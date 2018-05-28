IPL 2018 : Uncapped Indians XI

One of these players has been picked in the Indian team while six have been picked in the India A side

Siddharth Kaul made it to the Indian team

More often than not, teams with big superstars have failed to perform, while teams with lesser known players have done well in the tournament, and there lies the beauty of IPL. The lesser-known uncapped Indian players become vital to a team's success in the tournament. This year has been no different as a barrage of uncapped Indian players have taken full advantage of the opportunity given to them and have exceeded all expectations. While some of these players have been on the fringe for some time now, some have put their names in reckoning for a place in the national side after their exploits in IPL 2018.

Most of these players are already selected in the India A side for the England tour. We have picked an XI of uncapped Indian players who impressed the most in IPL 2018.

Openers

Prithvi Shaw

Shaw played some stunning innings for the Daredevils

After waiting for 5 matches, Prithvi Shaw was included in Delhi Daredevils' playing XI in place of the experienced Gautam Gambhir and he did not look back since then. The India U19 captain impressed one and all by playing some eye-catching innings at the top of the order. He scored 245 runs with a strike-rate of 153.12 in the 9 matches he played for the Daredevils. Shaw will look to continue his good form on India A's tour of England.

Suryakumar Yadav

Yadav was Mumbai Indians' highest run-scorer

It was a homecoming for Suryakumar Yadav as he got a chance to play for his home side Mumbai after getting picked at the auction by Mumbai Indians and he did not disappoint the team owners. Starting the tournament playing in the middle order, Yadav was promoted to open the innings and he responded brilliantly. He scored 512 runs at an impressive average of 36.57. This was by far Yadav's best IPL season.