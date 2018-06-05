IPL 2018: Worst players from each team

A look at the list of the third-rate players from every IPL outfit.

Chennai had a lot of plus points in them

As expected, the IPL yet again grew in stature and reputation to establish itself as the world's most competitive T20 cricketing league. CSK snatched all the headlines, clinching their third IPL title after a seven-year drought. On the other hand, RCB, KXIP and the Daredevils occupied the basement spots and will have to wait for another season to try and win this distinguished trophy.

There are a few indispensable factors that moulds a title-winning IPL side. Some of them include the maintenance of a core team, a leader, the right team balance and a touch of the winning momentum. Some sides found the right formula to success. However, the others were left experimenting with their batting orders, death bowling woes and playing XI.

Every outfit in the tournament possessed weak links and liabilities in their ranks till the very last stages. Seven weeks of able guidance, repeated training sessions and matches didn't seem to be enough for all teams to find their right combinations. Some big names failed to live up to their expectations and heavy price tags. If analyzed properly, we can know how shambolic they have been for their respective teams this season.

Note: Players that have only featured in a minimum of 6 matches are on this list.

Here are the worst players from each team:

#1 Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings)

Jadeja has not fulfilled the finisher's role

When compared to his teammates, Jadeja misfired to a notable extent. His immaculate all-round abilities allowed MS Dhoni to play an extra batsman in the lineup.

In CSK's first game (against MI), he only managed 12 off 13 balls. Whilst chasing a mammoth total of 206 against the Royal Challengers, he recorded three runs off five balls. Against KKR, CSK posted a total of 177, where Jadeja struck a run-a-ball 12 runs and left it on Dhoni to finish the innings on a high.

He had an average of just 17 with the bat and an economy rate of over 8 RPO for the majority of the tournament. Hence, he didn't seem to have impressed for CSK this season. Apart from a match-winning 3/18 against RCB, he only agglomerated four wickets in his first 11 matches.

Although the southpaw ended the season on a high, pulling his economy to less than eight and closing the season with 11 wickets, he will remain as their worst player this season.