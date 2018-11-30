×
IPL 2019: 10 big players with their ideal base prices

Atharva Apte
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
258   //    30 Nov 2018, 10:07 IST

Image result for ipl trophy 2018

The IPL auction is almost upon us and it is time for the franchises to do their homework and ascertain the requirements of their squads. Accordingly, they can pick players and make sure no area is left uncovered.

The base prices are set by the players themselves. The maximum base price a player can set for himself is 2 crores and minimum base price as per the revised rules is 20 lakhs. In 2019, the teams are allowed to spend a maximum of 82 crores on building a squad.

It is imperative for the players to figure out an ideal base price for themselves since it has a big impact on getting picked or going unsold. Some players who are not playing international cricket need to realize that their value is not as high as those who are playing and hence be modest in this aspect.

Let us take a look at 10 big players and the ideal base price that they can set for themselves.


#10 Glenn Maxwell (2 crores)

Image result for glenn maxwell delhi daredevils

The 30-year-old Victorian all-rounder was axed by the Delhi Daredevils following a poor season in 2018. Maxwell is one of the hottest properties who is likely to fetch big bucks at the auction.

The swashbuckling all-rounder is a regular in T20 international cricket for Australia and is in a pretty decent touch at the moment. He has a reputation of being a big destroyer when he is at his best in T20 cricket. Considering this, Maxwell can afford to keep his base price at the highest (2 crores) and still fetch a big amount.


#9 Aaron Finch (2 crores)

Image result for aaron finch kings xi punjab

Like his fellow Victorian Maxwell, Finch too is one of the most devastating strikers of the cricket ball in the shortest format of the game. Finch is a holder of several records in T20 cricket including the highest individual score at international level.

Finch was shockingly released by the Kings XI Punjab after his last season's performances and is up for grabs at the auction. Being a gigantic name in the world of T20 cricket, anything less than 2 crores as the base price for him would be very humble.

