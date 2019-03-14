×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 3 bowlers who can help CSK in retaining the trophy

Prateek Mehndiratta
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
479   //    14 Mar 2019, 07:58 IST

Bravo will be Dhoni's go-to option during the death overs
Bravo will be Dhoni's go-to option during the death overs

The 12th edition of IPL is just two weeks away. The opening match on March 23 will see defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

Last year, riding on some excellent performances from the experienced players, CSK lifted the title for the third time as they made a successful return to IPL after serving two years ban. This year, the Chennai based franchise will again be one of the strongest contenders to win the trophy. Barring Mark Wood, CSK have retained all their players from last season.

Led by MS Dhoni and coached by Stephen Flemings, CSK’s historic strength has been the depth in their bowling department. Over the years, several star bowlers viz Muttiah Muralidharan, Makhaya Ntini have donned CSK jersey.

This year also they have a strong bowling lineup. In this article, we will shed a light on 3 key bowlers who can help CSK in retaining the trophy. 

#1 Imran Tahir 

Imran Tahir
Imran Tahir

The T20 era has seen a return of the craft of wrist-spin. They are in vogue as they can turn the ball both ways. Batsmen often, due to volatile match scenario, don’t read the trajectory out of their hand which helps wrist-spinners in transcending the big bats, flat pitches and small boundaries. 

South African Imran Tahir is one such wrist-spinner in T20 landscape who has troubled the batsmen across the world. Tahir has been retained by CSK for 12th edition and will play a pivotal role during middle-overs. Like modern leg-spinners, he bowls quicker in the air – in excess of 90 km/h – and doesn’t give batsman any breathing space.

In 37 T20Is for South Africa, the 39-year-old veteran has picked up 62 wickets at an economy of just 6.77 including two five-wicket hauls. If Tahir shines, oppositions will have their task cut out. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Imran Tahir Dwayne Bravo
IPL 2019: 3 underrated players who can help CSK in retaining the title
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 bowlers in the history of the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 bowlers who can breach the 150 wicket mark in IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why CSK can beat RCB in the season opener
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 2 reasons why CSK are favorites to win the title again this year
RELATED STORY
Season-wise highest team totals in the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL Stats: 5 Indian batsmen who can reach 5000 IPL runs in 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 star players who can help Chennai Super Kings win the title this year
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One veteran who can be the impact player for each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: CSK's potential strategy 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England Women in India 2019
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us