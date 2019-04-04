IPL 2019: 3 concerns for CSK after their first loss of the season

MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo

Mumbai Indians handed Chennai Super Kings their first loss in IPL 2019. The first three matches yielded favorable results for the yellow army, however, their maiden loss raises serious questions about the team's composition in the upcoming matches.

There were some concerns about Chennai Super Kings' prospects initially as they failed to impose their will in the first three games. They did manage to bundle RCB out for 70 in the opening game but they also took 17 overs to successfully chase the meager target.

The games against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals had similar scripts, with the experienced campaigners covering up other weaknesses in the side. However, these weaknesses were cruelly exposed in the match against Mumbai.

Almost every opponent would've now taken notice of their flaws and will try to develop plans to expose them. On that note, here are three major areas of concern for CSK:

#1 Rayudu's questionable form

Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu was exceptional during the previous IPL. The Hyderabad batsman notched 602 runs in 16 games as an opener and finished as the side's highest run-getter. Thus, it looked like the team would depend on him heavily during this season as well.

However, early signs point to the fact that Rayudu is struggling under the weight of expectations. 28, 5, 1 and 0 were his scores in the first four matches of the season.

A great player of both pace and spin, and capable of batting at any position in the batting order, Rayudu's dip in form will be especially worrying for the team and will put them under a great deal of pressure.

CSK haven't trusted their backup Indian opener, Murali Vijay, or other domestic batsmen by giving them many opportunities and as a result their fortunes will depend heavily on Rayudu going forward.

