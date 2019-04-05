×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 3 ex-players Royal Challengers Bangalore regret not retaining

Vishal Rathi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
136   //    05 Apr 2019, 19:41 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Royal Challengers Bangalore are the perennial under-achievers of the Indian Premier League. Over the years, despite having a squad filled with superstars, RCB could not get their hands on the coveted IPL trophy. While their wrong on-field decision making and poor team selection could be cited as the primary reasons behind their poor showing, RCB have also made a few blunders in the IPL auctions over the years.

In a tournament like IPL, matches are not only won at the ground but also at the auction table. RCB team is struggling once again in the IPL after losing first 4 matches and are well behind in the race to qualify for playoffs. RCB might have been well equipped to challenge for the title if the team management hadn’t let go some of their star players. 

Hence let’s take a look at 3 players Royal Challengers are regretting not retaining. 

Quinton de Kock


Image result for quinton de kock rcb sportskeeda

RCB traded the South African wicketkeeper-batsman to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL Auction. This move has already come back to haunt RCB as they don’t have a solid opener to partner Parthiv Patel at the top. Royal Challengers have already experimented with Virat Kohli and Moeen Ali for the opening slot, but the move hasn’t worked for them yet.

Quinton de Kock is an aggressive batsman by nature who can provide flying starts to his team. He already has formed a formidable opening partnership with Rohit Sharma for Mumbai Indians. While RCB keeps struggling with their opening combination, they are now regretting their decision of trading Quinton de Kock.

Kedar Jadhav


Image result for kedar jadhav rcb sportskeeda

Kedar Jadhav is an absolute world-class middle-order batsman who can finish matches. Kedar Jadhav played for RCB in IPL 2017. They decided against retaining him ahead of the IPL auctions 2018 where the Chennai Super Kings eventually snatched him.

RCB is a top-heavy team in which Virat Kohli and AB de Villers manage the maximum workload of scoring runs. As evident in the last season, if opposition successfully removes these two early, then RCB batting can collapse. Even this season, RCB has failed miserably so far because Kohli and de Villers haven’t played as per their usual standards yet. 

Advertisement

In such a situation, a player like Jadhav would have done wonders. He is now an experienced player who has sharpened his teeth under MS Dhoni in Indian Cricket Team. Moreover, his tricky low-arm off-spin bowling would have been a bonus for Virat Kohli.

KL Rahul

Image result for kl rahul rcb sportskeeda

RCB didn’t retain KL Rahul ahead of IPL 2018 auctions and immediately regretted their decision when Rahul almost took Kings XI Punjab to the playoffs single-handedly. Rahul went on to score 659 runs in 14 matches averaging 54.91 at an astounding strike rate of 158.41.

The stylish lad from Karnataka is a class player with an exceptional ability to hit a cricket ball. Moreover, had he stayed with Royal Challengers, not only he would have solved the RCB’s opening woes but RCB team management could have saved their foreign player slot in the playing XI which could have been used to field an extra all-rounder or pace bowler in the team. 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore KL Rahul Kedar Jadhav
Vishal Rathi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Vishal is a huge sports enthusiast who has left his corporate job to follow his passion for writing about sports. He can play multiple sports including Cricket, Football, Kabaddi, Table-Tennis, and Chess. He is a passionate fan of Manchester United and idolises Cristiano Ronaldo. He also is an ardent fan of David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Saurav Ganguly, Roger Federer, Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, Rafael Nadal, and Zaheer Khan.
IPL 2019: 3 reasons the Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to the Rajasthan Royals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Match Preview
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: Match preview
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore- Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: David Warner creates multiple records against Royal Challengers Bangalore 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 lowest totals by Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 things Royal Challengers Bangalore must do to revive their season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Know your team feat. Royal Challengers Bangalore
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Yesterday
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17
RCB 5/0 (0.4 ov)
KKR
LIVE
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl.
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
England in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us