IPL 2019: 3 international stars who could be key for Delhi Capitals

Shreyas
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
177   //    15 Mar 2019, 18:06 IST

The Delhi Capitals can pose a threat this season
The Delhi Capitals can pose a threat this season

The Delhi Capitals have assembled quite a potent side for this edition of the IPL and as is apparent with the name change, they are ready to do all that it takes for a change in fortunes. Their costliest signing was that of T20 veteran Colin Ingram for INR 6.4 Crore and they also made a couple of smart signings in Sherfane Rutherford and Hanuma Vihari.

Before the auction, they traded the trio of Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar and Abhishek Sharma to SRH in return for hometown boy Shikhar Dhawan. Their top order looks formidable this season while their overseas pace battery too seems impressive.

Here's their squad for IPL 2019: Shreyas Iyer(C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ankush Bains, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Jalaj Saxena and Bandaru Ayyappa

Here are 3 international stars who could be the key for the Capitals in IPL 2019.

Honorable Mentions:

1) Trent Boult

2) Chris Morris

#1 Sandeep Lamichhane

Sandeep Lamichhane
Sandeep Lamichhane

The 18-year-old has been a revelation and is the latest addition to the list of leg-spinners to have made it big in the IPL.

The Nepal spinner excelled in the Big Bash League where he picked up 11 wickets in just 8 matches at a miserly economy rate of 6.57 and if he can do so much on Aussie pitches, his form on Indian pitches would be frightening.

He can combine well with Amit Mishra and Axar Patel and learn from the experienced duo. He picked up 5 wickets in the 3 matches he played last season and was excellent for them towards the closing end of the season.

