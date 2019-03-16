×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 3 international stars who could be key for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

deebak mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
808   //    16 Mar 2019, 11:59 IST

Gayle will aim for his maiden IPL title, probably one last time
Gayle will aim for his maiden IPL title, probably one last time

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League will commence on 23rd March at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The defending champions Chennai Super Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 1st game of the season.

Kings XI Punjab will kickstart their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on 25th of March at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The Punjab-based franchise started their last IPL on a grand note before fizzling out towards the end of the tournament, thereby missing out on a knockout berth.

The international stars will have to play a key factor if KXIP are to win their maiden IPL title this term. The team reached the final once in 2014, where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in a tense clash. The spin-heavy team will expect the home-turf to assist spinners to make it their fortress.

Without much ado, let us look at the three international stars, who could be key for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019.

#1 Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle has hit form at the right time before the IPL while playing for West Indies. The swashbuckling opening batsman hit 39 sixes in the ODI series against England and set the record for most sixes in a bilateral ODI tournament. The Jamaican scored 424 runs from his four innings, with two centuries.

Kings XI Punjab will be ecstatic about Gayle's form as he will lead their charge for their maiden IPL title. He will open the batting with KL Rahul. Rahul's flair and Gayle's brutality could set the IPL stage on fire. Gayle is, undoubtedly, a T20 legend, who has scored 12318 runs from 371 games at a brilliant strike-rate of 147.09.

The left-handed batsman who will be 40 before next year's IPL, may consider his retirement after this season. Hence, the champion batsman will give his best to win the title which he has never won, despite his glittering career.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab Chris Gayle David Miller T20 IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
IPL 2019: 3 key overseas players for Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Analyzing the best overseas combination for Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab's top XI players.
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Three biggest match-winners for Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab team preview
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 KXIP Players to watch
RELATED STORY
IPL history: 3 lowest totals by Kings XI Punjab 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Full list of retained players by Kings XI Punjab and their salary
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best candidate to captain Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab's strongest playing XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us