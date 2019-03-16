IPL 2019: 3 international stars who could be key for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

deebak mohan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 808 // 16 Mar 2019, 11:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gayle will aim for his maiden IPL title, probably one last time

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League will commence on 23rd March at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The defending champions Chennai Super Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 1st game of the season.

Kings XI Punjab will kickstart their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on 25th of March at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The Punjab-based franchise started their last IPL on a grand note before fizzling out towards the end of the tournament, thereby missing out on a knockout berth.

The international stars will have to play a key factor if KXIP are to win their maiden IPL title this term. The team reached the final once in 2014, where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in a tense clash. The spin-heavy team will expect the home-turf to assist spinners to make it their fortress.

Without much ado, let us look at the three international stars, who could be key for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019.

#1 Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle has hit form at the right time before the IPL while playing for West Indies. The swashbuckling opening batsman hit 39 sixes in the ODI series against England and set the record for most sixes in a bilateral ODI tournament. The Jamaican scored 424 runs from his four innings, with two centuries.

Kings XI Punjab will be ecstatic about Gayle's form as he will lead their charge for their maiden IPL title. He will open the batting with KL Rahul. Rahul's flair and Gayle's brutality could set the IPL stage on fire. Gayle is, undoubtedly, a T20 legend, who has scored 12318 runs from 371 games at a brilliant strike-rate of 147.09.

The left-handed batsman who will be 40 before next year's IPL, may consider his retirement after this season. Hence, the champion batsman will give his best to win the title which he has never won, despite his glittering career.