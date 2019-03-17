IPL 2019: 3 international stars who could be key for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Ashwan Rao FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 82 // 17 Mar 2019, 14:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Marcus Stoinis

The 12th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League is upon us and all the eight franchises are busy preparing for yet another gruelling season during the hot and humid Indian summer. Three-time runners-up, Royal Challengers Bangalore led by the flamboyant Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be hoping to turn things around this time after failing to secure a playoff berth last season.

They seem to have found the right balance and will be hoping to make it big this season. They kick off their season when they take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the season opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 23rd. Meanwhile, RCB's first home game of this season is scheduled on March 28th against Mumbai Indians. Let us now look at three International players who will hold the key for RCB's success this season!

#3 Marcus Stoinis

Stoinis with Virat Kohli

Kings XI Punjab trading Marcus Stoinis to RCB has been regarded as one of the major pre-season blunders. The Australian all-rounder, who began his IPL career with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2015, made his debut in the following season for Kings XI Punjab.

The 29-year-old did not have a memorable stint with the Mohali-based franchise having managed 262 runs and 13 wickets across three seasons (2016-2018). An ideal T20 player, Stoinis is capable of delivering with the bat low down the order apart from his economical spells.

He has emerged as one of the permanent fixtures in the Australian limited-overs side given his all-round exploits and is now regarded as a vital cog in the defending champions' lineup for the upcoming 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Stoinis was a part of the Australian squad that won the T20I as well as the ODI series against hosts India under Aaron Finch recently. His addition gives the much-needed balance for the RCB squad which the players like Corey Anderson, Chris Woakes and Colin de Grandhomme failed to provide last season.

Skipper Virat Kohli would be hoping that Stoinis replicates his limited-overs success while donning the RCB jersey this season. With 1514 runs and 59 wickets (in T20s) under his belt, the Aussie would be hoping to make a mark for the Bangalore franchise in the lucrative Indian Premier League this season. Will the team change pave a way for the change of fortunes for Stoinis. Well, let's wait and watch!