IPL 2019: 3 international stars who could be the key for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

The 12th season of the Indian Premier League is about to begin and we all can’t wait enough for it to begin. Since 2008, the IPL has been home to nonstop high-quality cricketing action. It has also provided the fans the opportunity to watch new youngsters in the action along with many cricketing legends.

It won’t be any different this time. The closer we get to the mega event, the more is everyone busy talking and discussing all the eight teams in the competition, their strengths and weaknesses.

Mumbai Indians is one of the top two teams in the history of the competition. They are known to be slow starters and often peak at the business end of the tournament. Despite doing that, they failed to qualify for the playoffs in the last season. It was a disappointing result for the defending champions.

One of the reasons MI failed to deliver was the failure of consistent and match-winning efforts by their big international players. In this article, we will have a look at 3 international stars who are crucial to Mumbai’s chances in this edition of the IPL.

#1 Ben Cutting

The hard-hitting batting all-rounder from Australia is a great player to have in your T20 team. Known for his hard-hitting abilities and match-winning cameos, Ben Cutting also adds value to the team as someone who can chip in with a few overs if needed & is an excellent athlete in the field.

Cutting was a part of last IPL as well but Mumbai Indians failed to make use of his abilities. He wasn’t part of playing XI for the most part of the tournament due to the presence of Kieron Pollard and the rule of only 4 overseas players. When he was given the chance, he did well for Mumbai. playing a brilliant cameo versus KKR to give a perfect finish to the innings and a valiant effort in the last encounter vs Delhi Daredevils,

Cutting has had a great Big Bash League with the bat and is in a great form. If used wisely, Cutting can be a vital cog and a match-winner for Mumbai this IPL.

