×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 3 international stars who could be the key for Mumbai Indians

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
624   //    18 Mar 2019, 10:57 IST

Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians

The 12th season of the Indian Premier League is about to begin and we all can’t wait enough for it to begin. Since 2008, the IPL has been home to nonstop high-quality cricketing action. It has also provided the fans the opportunity to watch new youngsters in the action along with many cricketing legends.

It won’t be any different this time. The closer we get to the mega event, the more is everyone busy talking and discussing all the eight teams in the competition, their strengths and weaknesses.

Mumbai Indians is one of the top two teams in the history of the competition. They are known to be slow starters and often peak at the business end of the tournament. Despite doing that, they failed to qualify for the playoffs in the last season. It was a disappointing result for the defending champions.

One of the reasons MI failed to deliver was the failure of consistent and match-winning efforts by their big international players. In this article, we will have a look at 3 international stars who are crucial to Mumbai’s chances in this edition of the IPL.

#1 Ben Cutting

Ben Cutting
Ben Cutting

The hard-hitting batting all-rounder from Australia is a great player to have in your T20 team. Known for his hard-hitting abilities and match-winning cameos, Ben Cutting also adds value to the team as someone who can chip in with a few overs if needed & is an excellent athlete in the field.

Cutting was a part of last IPL as well but Mumbai Indians failed to make use of his abilities. He wasn’t part of playing XI for the most part of the tournament due to the presence of Kieron Pollard and the rule of only 4 overseas players. When he was given the chance, he did well for Mumbai. playing a brilliant cameo versus KKR to give a perfect finish to the innings and a valiant effort in the last encounter vs Delhi Daredevils,

Cutting has had a great Big Bash League with the bat and is in a great form. If used wisely, Cutting can be a vital cog and a match-winner for Mumbai this IPL.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians Quinton de Kock Ben Cutting T20 IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
IPL 2019: 3 players that could turn the tables for Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
3 best foreign batsmen who have represented Mumbai Indians in IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' strongest XI for their match against Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 uncapped players who may shine for Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL History: 3 best foreign bowlers who have represented Mumbai Indians (MI)
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Four international greats who failed in IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 6 reasons why the Mumbai Indians squad looks formidable
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best player in each department for Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Why Quinton de kock is a very smart buy for the Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Team Preview: Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us