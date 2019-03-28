IPL 2019: 3 Mistakes that cost Delhi Capitals against CSK

Devansh Bilala FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 34 // 28 Mar 2019, 07:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals lost their second match in the IPL against CSK by 6 wickets. Batting first in the second consecutive match, Delhi had a decent start with Prithvi Shaw regularly dealing in boundaries but the slow and double paced nature of the surface played to the advantage of the Chennai Super Kings.

While Delhi made just one change, going in for Amit Mishra in place of Trent Boult, Chennai went unchanged from their win against Bangalore in the opening match. Interestingly, both the teams went with just 3 foreign players and it was just the third time in the tournament's history that a match featured just 6 foreign players.

Shane Watson was the highest scorer for the Chennai Super Kings as he scored 44 off 26 balls. He had good company in the form of Suresh Raina who also scored a brisk 30 off 16 balls. The chief wicket-taker for CSK was Dwayne Bravo who took 3/33 in his 4 overs.

Let us look at the 3 mistakes that cost Delhi the match against Chennai Super Kings.

#1 Not Playing Sandeep Lamichhane:

Delhi Capitals played with just 3 foreign players which is strange considering they have a lot of good foreign players in their squad. But what is more confusing is not playing Sandeep Lamichhane on a slow and dry wicket which was giving a lot of help to the spinners and bowlers who varied their pace. Ravindra Jadeja gave just 23 runs in his 4 overs and Imran Tahir also took the important wicket of Shreyas Iyer.

Even though Delhi spinners bowled well they were never a threat against the CSK batsmen. Sandeep Lamichhane has been a tremendous bowler in the leagues across the world and would have been a great choice in this wicket. He has played just 3 matches in the IPL where he has taken 5 wickets at an economy of 6.83.

#2 Batting in the last 5 overs:

Delhi Capitals had a good start while batting first with Shikhar Dhawan playing the anchors role and Rishabh Pant being the aggressor in the middle as he scored 25 off balls. At the end of 15 overs, they were 118/2 and were looking good for a score of 165-170, maybe even more. However, they lost wickets in a cluster and could not find the final gear in the final overs as they just scored 29 runs in the last 5 overs and lost 4 wickets.

Dwayne Bravo, who had conceded 17 runs in the first spell, came back strongly and took 3 important wickets to derail the Delhi innings.

#3 Poor bowling in the first 7 overs:

Having given a target of 148 runs to the Chennai Super Kings, Delhi needed to bowl well in the initial part of the innings and pick up wickets regularly to put pressure on the long CSK batting line up. But the way Delhi bowled, they never looked like a threat to the CSK batting line up. They were consistently bowling short and down the leg side which gave the batsmen enough time to find the boundaries and release any pressure that was built on them. They scored 73 runs in 7 overs even after losing 2 wickets and broke the back of the chase early on.

Even though CSK won with just 2 bowls to spare they never looked under any pressure as they were given a lot of freebies and misfields from Delhi.

Advertisement