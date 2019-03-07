×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 3 overseas debutants to watch out for

Afsal Kozhiveetil Habeebullah
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
2.16K   //    07 Mar 2019, 13:13 IST

Shimrom Hetmyer
Shimrom Hetmyer

The 12th edition of IPL will begin on 23rd March and the excitement levels surrounding the competition are slowly rising. The first match will be played between the defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

IPL is the biggest T20 league in the world in terms of money, coverage and the entertainment it offers. It is a big platform for players to showcase their talents in the shortest format of the game. IPL has contributed to a lot of players in making it to international cricket. Many countries have started considering the IPL performances for team selection, especially in limited overs cricket.

Like every season, this year also, we have a bunch of exciting talents lined up to make their IPL debuts. Some of the talents who went unsold in the auction are James Overton, Kusal Perera, Jason Holder and Fabian Allen.

On that note, we will take a look at 3 overseas debutants to watch out for in this edition of IPL.

#3 Sam Curran(Kings XI Punjab)

Curran had an excellent Test series against India
Curran had an excellent Test series against India

Sam Curran, 20-year-old, is one of the most exciting English all-rounders in recent times. He is a left-handed batsman and a left-arm medium pace bowler. At the age of 17, he made his first-class debut for Surrey. Till now he has picked up 133 wickets and has scored 1952 runs in 51 first-class matches.

He made his international debut in mid-2018 against Pakistan. But Curran truly came into the limelight when he was named England's Player of the Test Series against India. Curran made 272 runs and picked up 11 wickets in the series.

He was named Cricket Writers' Club Young Cricketer of the Year for his performances in the 2018 season.

He came into the IPL auction with the base price of ₹2 crores, with Kings XI Punjab ultimately buying him for ₹7.2 crores. He is expected to open the bowling for Punjab and will bat at the lower-middle order.

A tournament like the IPL is a great platform for Curran to exhibit his talents in the shorter format of the game. It will be interesting to see how he is going to perform in Indian conditions.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Sam Curran Shimron Hetmyer T20 IPL Auction 2019 Players Base Price IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
IPL 2019: 3 overseas all-rounders to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Australian all-rounders to watch out for
RELATED STORY
3 captains to watch out for in the upcoming IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Player battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 mentor-protege battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 teams that can win IPL overseas
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Bowlers who can also open the batting for their team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking the 8 head coaches by win percentage 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 5 Windies players who can have a major impact in IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Possible finishers for each franchise
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us