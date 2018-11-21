IPL 2019: 3 Players From TNPL Who Can Become Top Targets At The Auction

Washington Sundar was one of the biggest finds from the TNPL and now finds himself in the Indian team

The Tamil Nadu Premier League is a great initiative taken by the TNCA that has unearthed several talented names from within TN's domestic circuit. There have also been many players from the TNPL who have made it to the IPL. Washington Sundar was the Player of the Tournament in the second edition and now finds himself in the Indian squad after a successful outing with the Rising Pune Super Giants.

The TNPL has overtaken other state-based T20 leagues like the Karnataka Premier League and even the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in terms of popularity and viewership due to the professional excellence in the games. This season too, many players can make it to the IPL from the TNPL due to excellent performances.

Here are 3 players who can become top targets at the auction:

#3- KB Arun Karthik (Siechem Madurai Panthers)

KB Arun Karthick's name on this list is probably the most justified as he won the Player of the Tournament award this year. He was one of the main reasons why the Siechem Madurai Panthers won the TNPL this year.

He has been part of the IPL before and has played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 32-year-old has been in the domestic circuit for years and got the chance to open the batting for the Panthers.

KB Arun Karthik

He was excellent almost every time he walked out to bat and scored 472 runs in 10 innings at an excellent average of 78.66 and a strike rate of 153.74. He kept wickets in addition to this and can become a very dangerous and highly sought after keeper-batsman.

His experience in handling spin bowlers who were taking a lot of wickets last season can come in handy as well as his ability to go after the bowlers right from the start of the innings.

