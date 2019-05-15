IPL 2019: 3 Players Sunrisers Hyderabad should release before next season

Kane Williamson (Image Courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

The 2019 Indian Premier League reached its completion on 12th May. Mumbai Indians won their fourth IPL title which is the most by any team. The final itself was a last-ball thriller and it was a testament to what IPL has brought to the cricketing fans over the years. Excitement and drama are the two things the IPL is full of, and this year was no different.

The four teams that made it into the playoffs this year were the Mumbai Indians, the Chennai Super Kings, the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. In this slideshow, we are going to talk about SRH as they were the first team in the history of the IPL that made it through to the playoffs with just 12 points in the group stages.

In recent years, SRH have become a brilliantly settled team with tremendous balance. Their openers - David Warner and Jonny Bairstow were arguably the best opening pair this year but again, their middle order woes came to light this season.

Their bowling attack in the early parts was looking brilliant but as the tournament went on, they became inconsistent, especially the fast bowlers. SRH are a really good team but if they are to win the IPL again, they need to put some things right, and in this slideshow, we take a look at the three players who should be released by SRH before next year:

#5 Siddarth Kaul

(Image Courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

SRH's fast bowling department is completely stacked up and they tried almost every combination this season. Siddarth Kaul was one of those players in that fast bowling department who had a poor IPL season.

In the seven matches that he played this season, he picked up just seven wickets at an economy rate of 9. Kaul had a brilliant IPL for SRH last season, but this year it seemed like everyone had figured him out. His frequent use of knuckle balls made him predictable. Also, we didn't see many yorkers from Kaul this season.

With the rise of Khaleel Ahmad and Sandeep Sharma, Kaul might find it difficult to fit in into this SRH team. So, don't be surprised if he is released by the franchise next season.

