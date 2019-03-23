×
IPL 2019: 3 players who can help RCB win the title this season

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
962   //    23 Mar 2019, 13:07 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli’s RCB, every year are genuine title contenders after the auctions. Everyone, including Kohli, know the sole reason for failure: middle-order collapses and death bowling. They try to solve these issues every auction as well. Yuvraj Singh was bought for ₹14 crore to solve the middle order but failed. This time they have got many smart buys which include Shimron Hetmyer and Shivam Dubey for a combined cost of ₹9.2 crore who will definitely play a pivotal role in RCB acquiring their first title.

While RCB spent much of the auction picking up future prospects - teenage leggie Prayas Barman (₹1.5 crore), Karnataka opener Devdutt Padikkal (₹20 lakh), Delhi batsman Himmat Singh (₹65 lakh) and Akshdeep Nath at a curiously high ₹3.6 crore, they made no attempt to address their death bowling woes.

We all know that every year AB de Villiers and Kohli give it their all, but still RCB struggle, so it is important that the supporting characters perform. So, here are 3 players who can help RCB to win the title.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal

With 47 wickets in the last 3 seasons, Yuzvendra Chahal has been RCB’s best bowler. He has mastered the art of bowling at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. While other bowlers get hammered more often than not, Chahal has been brilliant at home. His performances have earned him a place in the Indian team as well.

This season, the onus will be on him to deliver the goods for RCB. Although he has support in the form of Pawan Negi and Washington Sundar, they are finger spinners who do not provide many variations. Chahal will have the dual responsibility of picking up wickets as well as controlling the run flow.

If Chahal does not have a good season, it could mean disaster for RCB. It is of utmost importance for team management and Kohli to see that Chahal does not struggle. Last season, in 14 matches he took 12 wickets, and RCB failed to do well. In 2016 Chahal was second on the wicket-taking charts and RCB made it to the finals. This is no coincidence!

Fambeat
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
