IPL 2019: 3 players who can replace Aaron Finch in the Kings XI Punjab squad

Aaron Finch has opted to skip the IPL auction

Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday opted to skip the IPL Auction 2019 owing to Australia's packed international schedule, including the World Cup, next year. The pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins later also chose not to enter the auction.

Pertinently, several other cricketers are expected to skip the upcoming edition of IPL, mostly because teams want to keep players fit ahead of the important World Cup.

The franchises are surely going to miss these players, and they would try to find the best available replacements for them in the auction.

Aaron Finch - the swashbuckling Aussie opener - had an unimpressive IPL last season with Kings XI Punjab. But a player like him is always a strong attraction in the shorter format of the game.

Punjab had released him ahead of the auction, and might have thought of getting him again at a lower price. But due to his unavailability, they will have to look at other options.

Here are three players they can target at the auction to replace Finch:

#1 Alex Hales

Alex Hales played for Sunrises Hyderabad last year

English cricketer Alex Hales is known for hitting the cricket ball long. His aggressive style of play is particularly useful in the T20 format.

After being out of the scene for a long time, Hales displayed some extraordinary form in the recently concluded T10 league.

Kings XI Punjab could well sign him and make the most of his abilities in IPL 2019.

#2 Reeza Hendricks

Hendricks impressed in MSL T20

The talk of the ongoing Mzansi Super League (MSL), Reeza Hendricks recently became only second player to score back-to-back hundreds in T20 cricket.

The right-handed batsman plays shots all around the ground, and Kings XI might have already taken notice of his performances. He could well help turn their fortunes around in the upcoming edition of IPL.

#3 Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum

Although, Punjab already have the likes of Chris Gyle at the top, McCullum's addition could strengthen their top-order considerably.

The former Kiwi is also a hard-hitting batsman who can win matches single-handedly once he gets going. His form wasn't been up to the mark last year, but that won't rule him out from being an attractive option at the auction.

