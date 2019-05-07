IPL 2019: 3 Players who should have made it into the Indian World Cup squad

India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 4

On the 15th of April 2019, India's 15 man squad for the World Cup was announced. While there were some expected names, surprises were in store as well. Now as the IPL season is mostly over, let's take a look at three names who deserved this chance but were unfortunately left out.

#1 Rishabh Pant (IPL: Matches- 14, Runs- 401)

Rishabh Pant was one of the favourites to take the reserve wicket-keeper spot and in the words of chief selector MSK Prasad, "narrowly missed out" on the World Cup squad. In place of him, Dinesh Karthik (253 runs in 14 matches) was selected. The explanation for this was given that DK was more experienced, which would inevitably be true given that he is 12 years older to Pant.

Rishabh Pant

At just 21 years of age, it is very difficult to become a serious competitor for the 'World Cup' squad. What differentiates Pant is his ability to take the game onto his shoulders. He doesn't need anyone at the non-striker's end to back him up. As a player who could turn out to be the future MS Dhoni of the country and keeping in mind that more than half of the squad would be too old for the next World Cup, it is important to give a chance to a young, emerging star like Pant so that even if he fumbles under the pressure, there will be others to back him up.

#2 Manish Pandey (IPL: Matches- 11, Runs- 314)

Manish Pandey

Thinking about who should bat at number 4? Here is one probable answer to that. Another player who can change the game if given a chance, Manish Pandey has been a lifesaver for the Sunrisers Hyderabad this season, stepping up when both David Warner and Jonny Bairstow were no longer available. He also proved that he doesn't easily crack under pressure by hitting the last ball for a six to tie the scores in a game against the Mumbai Indians.

Manish Pandey has moreover represented India at the ODI format and also has a century under his belt. Given the current form he is in, he could have been picked by the selectors over a player like Vijay Shankar who currently hasn't been able to deliver with the bat or the ball.

#3 Ambati Raydu (IPL- Matches 14, Runs- 219)

Ambati Raydu

Amabati Rayudu has had a devastating IPL, there is no doubt about that. But if for players like Vijay Shankar and Dinesh Karthik, IPL performance is not being taken into account, then I would much rather have Rayudu's experience than Shankar or even Dinesh Karthik. With an average of 47.06 runs per match and a high score of 124 leaving him out of the team might turn out badly for India.

With Kedar Jadhav injured and in the case of a fresh spot available in the team, Ambati Raydu would be highly considered by the selectors again. Although this year IPL was in stark contrast to his 2018 performance (602 runs in 16 matches) he still has at least two more matches to redeem himself as CSK have the second spot on the points table.