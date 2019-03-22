×
IPL 2019: 3 best possible overseas combinations for Chennai Super Kings

Deepak Panda
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
111   //    22 Mar 2019, 23:07 IST

The IPL is set to enter its twelfth season with defending champions Chennai Super Kings locking horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game. CSK enter the tournament as one of the favourites, with a very balanced and experienced squad. But the injury to Lungi Ngidi just a week ahead of the IPL might cause a few concerns for the yellow brigade. 

In the auctions, they had only three slots left and the major buy was that of Mohit Sharma. Other than that, the squad holds an almost similar look to last year. However, with Jadhav being available this time, there might be a few changes in the combination of the side, especially the overseas personnel. Here we look at three possible overseas combinations for CSK:

#1 Shane Watson, Faf Du Plessis/Sam Billings, Dwayne Bravo, and Imran Tahir

Shane Watson and Faf Du Plessis will have key roles in the batting department
Shane Watson and Faf Du Plessis will have key roles in the batting department

Shane Watson had a fabulous season last year and comes into this year's IPL with red hot form, finishing as the highest run-getter in the PSL. He is the best option at the top for CSK. Faf might get to open with Watson, like in the playoffs last year. Or if Rayudu is slotted to open with Watson, one between Faf and Billings might be asked to bat at four as both are well acquainted with batting in the middle order. Dwayne Bravo is an automatic choice for CSK with his all-round abilities. 

Considering the importance of wrist spinners in T20 cricket nowadays, Imran might get a place in the XI, being the most experienced leggie in the side. Also, with Lungi Ngidi injured, Tahir's place is more secured considering the fact that Ngidi's slot will most likely be filled by an Indian pacer and one overseas slot will remain vacant. 

Probable XI: Shane Watson, Amabati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Faf Du Plessis, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohit Sharma, Imran Tahir

